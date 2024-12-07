Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Panthers 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carolina Panthers (3-9) head into Week 14 searching for redemption after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their task doesn't get any easier as they travel to face the surging Philadelphia Eagles (10-2), a team riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak and staking their claim as the league's top squad.

The Panthers have made noticeable strides in recent weeks, narrowly missing out on wins against their last two opponents. However, they now face a whole new level of competition. While the Kansas City Chiefs remain in the driver’s seat for the AFC's top seed, their knack for surviving close calls makes their lofty record somewhat misleading.

Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers was a bitter pill for Carolina, marred by controversial officiating that negated a potential touchdown, uncharacteristic misses from the usually reliable Eddy Pineiro, and questionable fourth-down decisions by head coach Dave Canales, which critics have dubbed "Surrender Ball."

Now, the Panthers head to Philadelphia to square off against an Eagles team that has been firing on all cylinders. Boasting a top-10 offense and a top-five scoring defense, the Eagles' balanced dominance has made them a force to be reckoned with. Carolina will need to dig deep and bring their best effort to compete against a team that has looked nearly unstoppable.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves at a modest 2-2 before their bye week. However, they've flipped the script in dramatic fashion, rattling off eight consecutive victories. This winning streak has included triumphs over the Browns, Giants, Bengals, Jaguars, Cowboys, Commanders, Rams, and Ravens, cementing their place as one of the NFL's elite teams.

The Eagles overcame a slow start against Baltimore on Sunday, where they trailed 9-0 after the first quarter. Philadelphia responded with 24 points over the next three frames to secure a 24-19 victory. Jalen Hurts contributed both through the air and on the ground, throwing for 118 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score. Saquon Barkley powered the run game with 23 carries, racking up 107 yards and finding the end zone.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Brown Safety Questionable Knee M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Steen Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot J. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed B. Huff Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist D. Goedert Tight End Questionable Knee M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Concussion J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Questionable Neck R. Blankenship Safety Questionable Concussion B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers entered their bye week sitting at 3-7 after a string of tough defeats to the Saints, Chargers, Bengals, Bears, Falcons, Commanders, and Broncos. Since the break, Carolina has shown flashes of improvement with victories over New Orleans and New York, but their momentum has stalled following losses to the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

In their most recent contest against Tampa Bay, the Panthers were edged out in overtime, falling 26-23 after being outscored 13-7 in the fourth quarter. Bryce Young had an impressive outing, throwing for 298 yards and a touchdown, while Adam Thielen shined with eight receptions for 99 yards and a score.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Wonnum Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight End Out Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Sanders Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Hill Cornerback Questionable Foot B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring J. Coker Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps J. Sanders Tight End Questionable Neck D. Johnson Running Back Out Undisclosed

