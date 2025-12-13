Where to watch today's Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Las Vegas Raiders head east this Sunday to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with both teams coming in from very different places in their seasons.

Eagles vs Raiders date and start time

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Eagles vs Raiders on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

Las Vegas is limping into the matchup at 2–11 after yet another loss, their seventh in a row. While the Raiders managed to sneak inside the number late against Denver last week, the result still underscored a tough campaign that has already ended any postseason dreams. With the season spiraling, Kenny Pickett is expected to step in under center. On the ground, rookie standout Ashton Jeanty has been the lone bright spot, grinding out 665 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 191 carries.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is trying to steady the ship after a frustrating stretch. The Eagles dropped their third straight game on Monday night, falling in overtime to the Chargers in a sloppy, turnover-heavy affair. Despite the skid, they remain atop the NFC East at 8–5 and currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the conference. Jalen Hurts continues to shoulder the load, throwing for 2,754 yards with 19 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while also contributing as a runner with eight rushing scores. Even with the recent stumbles, the Eagles are still firmly in control of their destiny heading into this Week 15 matchup.

In the US, Eagles vs Raiders is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Eagles vs Raiders

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 15 matchup between the Eagles and the Raiders will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

