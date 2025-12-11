Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Philadelphia this weekend for a showdown in the City of Brotherly Love. At 2–11, the Raiders sit at the bottom of the AFC West and limp into Week 15 on a five-game skid. Life hasn’t been any easier away from home either — they’ve managed just one win in six road trips this season.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the matchup at 8–5, still clinging to the top spot in the NFC East despite hitting a rough patch of their own with three straight losses. Even so, Philly has been far more reliable in front of its home crowd, posting a 4–2 record at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time

NFL Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Jalen Hurts remains the engine of Philadelphia’s attack, piling up 2,754 passing yards with 19 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes. The Eagles average 211.8 yards through the air and 110.5 on the ground. Saquon Barkley continues to carry the run game with 862 yards and five touchdowns across 218 carries.

DeVonta Smith leads the receiving room with 839 yards and three scores on 64 grabs, while A.J. Brown isn’t far behind with 799 yards and six touchdowns. Even so, the offense has hit a slump lately, averaging just 16.2 points across their last five matchups.

Eagles Injury Report: Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable , Jalen Carter, DT - Questionable , Myles Hinton, OT - IR-R , Willi Lampkin, C - IR , Andrew Mukuba, S - IR.

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Geno Smith continues to steer the Raiders’ offense, throwing for 2,648 yards with 16 touchdowns but also 14 interceptions, completing passes at a 67.0% clip. Las Vegas is generating 208.3 yards through the air and only 72.7 yards per game on the ground, where Ashton Jeanty leads the charge with 665 yards and four scores on 191 attempts.

Brock Bowers has been the top weapon in the passing game, hauling in 53 balls for 619 yards and six touchdowns. Still, points have been hard to come by, over their last five outings, the Raiders are mustering just 12.8 points per game.

Raiders Injury Report: Kyu Blu Kelly, CB - IR , Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - Questionable , Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable , Alex Bachman, WR - Questionable , Geno Smith, QB - Questionable.

Watch and live stream Eagles vs Raiders in the USA

The game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Eagles vs Raiders worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Eagles vs Raiders tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Eagles vs Raiders Fantasy Football

All signs point toward Jalen Hurts getting back on track, and possibly erupting for one of his strongest showings of the entire season. The Raiders have surrendered the third-most rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks since Week 9, a trend that plays directly into Hurts’ wheelhouse.

Saquon Barkley finally showed some spark on Monday night, piling up 122 rushing yards and a score against the Chargers. His fantasy line took a hit because he didn’t haul in a single reception, but it was still one of his brighter outings in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Unless Barkley unexpectedly goes nuclear, something we haven’t seen much of this season, A.J. Brown is well-positioned to notch his fourth straight 100-yard performance without breaking much of a sweat.

DeVonta Smith saw eight targets on Monday but could only turn them into 37 yards in a tight loss to the Chargers. He’s cooled off lately and now sits on the borderline of weekly fantasy viability.

On the other sideline, Geno Smith is reportedly “unlikely” to suit up in Week 15 due to a shoulder issue. If Kenny Pickett gets the nod, he won’t crack the fantasy conversation outside the deepest formats.

As for Ashton Jeanty, he continues to be hamstrung by a struggling Raiders offensive line and a string of tough defensive matchups. The workload is there, but unless he hits paydirt or racks up receptions, his ceiling remains capped. The talent is obvious — the situation, unfortunately, is not.

Eagles vs Raiders Game Predictions

This matchup is poised to reveal far more about where the Raiders truly stand than it will about the Eagles. Vic Fangio’s defense should feast on what has been the league’s shakiest offensive line, and that pressure is likely to force Geno Smith into costly mistakes. With short fields and momentum tilted their way, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown are set up to post strong numbers against a Raiders unit that looks like it has already waved the white flag.

Eagles vs Raiders Betting Odds

Spread

Raiders +11 (-109)

Eagles -11 (-110)

Moneyline

Raiders +550

Eagles -800

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Form

PHI - Form All Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 15 - 24 Chicago Bears L

Dallas Cowboys 24 - 21 Philadelphia Eagles L

Philadelphia Eagles 16 - 9 Detroit Lions W

Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles W LVR - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 17 - 24 Denver Broncos L

Los Angeles Chargers 31 - 14 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 10 - 24 Cleveland Browns L

Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 33 Dallas Cowboys L

Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders L

Head-to-Head Record

PHI Last 5 matches LVR 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Las Vegas Raiders 33 - 22 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 19 - 10 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 49 Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders 13 - 9 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 23 - 20 Las Vegas Raiders

