Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dolphins versus Patriots 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami Dolphins (4-6) are set to host the New England Patriots (3-8) in South Florida for their yearly clash. Riding high on back-to-back victories, Miami has improved to 4-6, bolstered by the league’s most efficient offense since the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins secured a 34-19 triumph over the Raiders in their latest outing. Leading 10-6 at halftime and 24-19 in the final quarter, the Dolphins pulled away with 10 late points. They outpaced the Raiders in total yardage, 353-328, won the turnover margin 1-0, and converted an impressive 8 of 12 third-down attempts. Tua Tagovailoa delivered a stellar performance with 288 passing yards and three touchdowns, while De’Von Achane chipped in 73 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The New England Patriots, now at 3-8, are coming off a 28-22 defeat to the Rams. Despite trailing 14-10 at the break and falling behind 28-13 in the fourth quarter, New England fought back to outscore the Rams 9-0 in the final stretch. However, they were outgained in yardage, 402-382, lost the turnover battle 2-0, and managed just 6 of 14 third-down conversions. Drake Maye threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while Kendrick Bourne snagged five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Miami Dolphins vs. the New England Patriots NFL game, plus plenty more.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Sunday, November 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 385 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 229 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

Before defeating the Raiders, the Dolphins bested the Rams 23-15 but had dropped their three prior games. Miami's offense is averaging 18.1 points per game, with 197 passing yards and 122 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they’ve allowed 22.1 points per game. Tua Tagovailoa has been efficient, completing 73.4% of his passes for 1,443 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions, while Tyreek Hill has tallied 44 receptions for 523 yards and three scores.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Calf T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Fuller Cornerback Out Concussion A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Calf B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Kroft Tight End Questionable Foot

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots, on the other hand, secured a 19-3 victory over the Bears before falling to Tennessee and then the Rams. New England’s offense has been producing 16.5 points per game, with averages of 165.9 passing yards and 115.3 rushing yards per outing. On defense, they’ve given up 22.5 points per game. Drake Maye has completed 66.8% of his throws for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions, while Hunter Henry leads the receiving corps with 46 catches for 491 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Barmore Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Peppers Safety Commissioners Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Questionable Neck S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle D. Wise Defensive End Questionable Foot J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Knee T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Gonzalez Cornerback Questionable Hip C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed K. White Defensive End Questionable Knee B. Zappe Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Roy Defensive Tackle Out Neck J. Warren Tight End Questionable Undisclosed

