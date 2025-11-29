Where to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs New Orleans Saints NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New Orleans Saints (2–9) head south to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (4–7).

Dolphins vs Saints date and start time

The Dolphins and Saints will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Date Sunday, November 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Saints on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service:Fubo

New Orleans couldn’t build on the momentum from their victory over Carolina, stumbling against Atlanta their last time out. Now the Saints look to regroup and snag back-to-back road wins as they try to right the ship heading into December. Tyler Shough has settled in as the Saints’ starter, completing 64.3% of his throws for 829 yards with three touchdowns and three picks since taking over the job. On the ground, Alvin Kamara continues to shoulder most of the workload, piling up 471 yards and a score on 131 attempts. In the passing game, Chris Olave remains the go-to weapon, hauling in 69 receptions for 734 yards and four touchdowns.

Miami, on the other hand, has steadied itself after a rough skid. The Dolphins snapped a three-game slide and have since won three of their last four, including two straight. With some rhythm finally forming on both sides of the ball, they’ll aim to keep the good vibes rolling with another triumph at home on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa has connected on 68% of his passes, racking up 2,123 yards with 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. DeVon Achane has been the spark plug out of the backfield, leading the team with 900 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 164 carries. Jaylen Waddle continues to be a steady threat through the air, posting 49 catches for 722 yards and five scores.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins vs Saints NFL game.

In the US, Dolphins vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on streaming services.

NFL action this season is available through traditional TV broadcasts and streaming options.

Fubo provides access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. NFL RedZone is available for an extra $11/month.

Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, though fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through some services.

Watch highlights of Dolphins vs Saints

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 13 matchup between the Dolphins and the Saints will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ offers fans access to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups, including access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone on the Premium tier.

The base NFL+ plan costs $7 a month and includes live in-market and primetime games on mobile devices, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. The Premium tier with RedZone costs $15.

ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle for $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live.

VPN services are available for watching live sports.

