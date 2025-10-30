Where to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Week 9 gets underway under the lights in South Beach, where two AFC teams trying to claw their way back into relevance square off as the Baltimore Ravens head south to meet the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Dolphins vs Ravens date and start time

The Dolphins and the Ravens will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, October 30, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Date Thursday, October 30, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm CT/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Ravens on TV & stream live online

Baltimore finally halted a four-game skid last weekend, earning a much-needed 30-16 win over Chicago at home. That victory bumped the Ravens to 2-5 and kept them within striking distance in a crowded AFC North — still two games back of Pittsburgh for the division lead. Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week, but backup Tyler Huntley stepped up and delivered exactly what Baltimore needed: steady play, timely throws, and mistake-free football.

Miami, meanwhile, snapped its own three-game tumble in emphatic fashion, rolling past Atlanta 34-10 on the road. The Dolphins moved to 2-6 and sit third in the AFC East, though still staring up at New England in the standings. The win came as Miami capitalized on the Falcons being without both starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and top wideout Drake London, controlling the tempo from the opening kickoff.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dolphins vs Ravens.

READ MORE: Dolphins vs Ravens NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Fans can watch the Thursday Night Football game live exclusively on Prime Video, which kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Those in Miami or Baltimore can watch the game live via ABC, which is available with a live TV streaming service such as Fubo.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown. What's more, the streamer is currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Dolphins vs Ravens

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 9 matchup between the Dolphins and the Ravens will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage