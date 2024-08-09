The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NL West with an incredible 66-49 record, are showing off their scoring skills by averaging 4.90 runs per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Their strong .252 team batting average ranks them ninth overall, showing that they have a strong group.
While the Pittsburgh Pirates have had more trouble at the plate, they have a 56-58 record and are third in the NL Central. The Pirates' offense is very strong. They are ranked 17th in runs per game (4.23), and their hitting average of .234 is 25th. This makes them a tough opponent for the Dodgers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SportsNet LA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face off against each other in a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|August 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Dodger Stadium
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs, 81 RBIs, and a .302 batting average. Ohtani is second in MLB in home runs as well as seventh in RBIs.
Freddie Freeman has hit .289 with twenty-seven doubles, 2 triples, Sixteen home runs, as well as 61 walks. Freeman is 64th in league home homers and 20th in RBIs. Freeman is aiming to extend his batting streak to six games after hitting .316 having two doubles, and one walk, with 4 RBIs in his last five games.
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Chris Taylor
|OF
|Left groin strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Mookie Betts
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds had the Pirates' highest hitting average (.287, 19 home runs, 68 RBIs). Reynolds sits 29th in MLB home homers and 25th in RBIs.
Bryan De La Cruz is making hits .239 with 25 walks, 19 doubles, and 18 home runs.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Oneil Cruz
|SS
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Nick Gonzales
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 09, 2024
|Jack Flaherty
|Mitch Keller
Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
The last five times these two teams battled each other, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the game was close and unpredictable. The Dodgers have prevailed in three of the last five games, including an 11–7 win on June 7, 2024, which shows how strong their offense is. But the Pirates proved they can beat the Dodgers by beating them 10–6 on June 6, 2024, and by a score of 1-0 on June 5, 2024. Both teams have shown they can either score a lot of runs or shut down the other team, so this game could go either way based on which team shows up. You can expect a close battle that could end in another high-scoring match.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 07, 2024
|Dodgers 11-7 Pirates
|Jun 06, 2024
|Pirates 10-6 Dodgers
|Jun 05, 2024
|Pirates 1-0 Dodgers
|Jul 07, 2023
|Dodgers 5-2 Pirates
|Ju 06, 2023
|Dodgers 6-4 Pirates