Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a highly anticipated MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NL West with an incredible 66-49 record, are showing off their scoring skills by averaging 4.90 runs per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Their strong .252 team batting average ranks them ninth overall, showing that they have a strong group.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates have had more trouble at the plate, they have a 56-58 record and are third in the NL Central. The Pirates' offense is very strong. They are ranked 17th in runs per game (4.23), and their hitting average of .234 is 25th. This makes them a tough opponent for the Dodgers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet LA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face off against each other in a high-voltage MLB action on August 09, 2024, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs, 81 RBIs, and a .302 batting average. Ohtani is second in MLB in home runs as well as seventh in RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit .289 with twenty-seven doubles, 2 triples, Sixteen home runs, as well as 61 walks. Freeman is 64th in league home homers and 20th in RBIs. Freeman is aiming to extend his batting streak to six games after hitting .316 having two doubles, and one walk, with 4 RBIs in his last five games.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Chris Taylor OF Left groin strain Out, 10-Day IL Mookie Betts INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds had the Pirates' highest hitting average (.287, 19 home runs, 68 RBIs). Reynolds sits 29th in MLB home homers and 25th in RBIs.

Bryan De La Cruz is making hits .239 with 25 walks, 19 doubles, and 18 home runs.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Oneil Cruz SS Illness Day-to-Day Nick Gonzales INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Jack Flaherty Mitch Keller

Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams battled each other, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the game was close and unpredictable. The Dodgers have prevailed in three of the last five games, including an 11–7 win on June 7, 2024, which shows how strong their offense is. But the Pirates proved they can beat the Dodgers by beating them 10–6 on June 6, 2024, and by a score of 1-0 on June 5, 2024. Both teams have shown they can either score a lot of runs or shut down the other team, so this game could go either way based on which team shows up. You can expect a close battle that could end in another high-scoring match.

Date Results Jun 07, 2024 Dodgers 11-7 Pirates Jun 06, 2024 Pirates 10-6 Dodgers Jun 05, 2024 Pirates 1-0 Dodgers Jul 07, 2023 Dodgers 5-2 Pirates Ju 06, 2023 Dodgers 6-4 Pirates

