Detroit Tigers 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

The 2024 Tigers will be etched in history as the squad that brought an end to a lengthy rebuild, securing the franchise’s first postseason berth in a decade. They punched their ticket to October baseball in thrilling fashion, surging to a 17-6 record from September 1 until their playoff-clinching moment on September 27.

A late-season surge in August and September propelled this young Detroit team into an unexpected wild-card spot. They toppled the American League's perennial powerhouse, sweeping the Astros in the opening round, and then went the distance against the Guardians in a hard-fought ALDS before ultimately falling in Game 5.

Detroit's postseason formula revolved around Tarik Skubal and a "pitching free-for-all," a strategy that carried them through their first six playoff contests and nearly into the ALCS. With a wealth of young talent in their ranks, the Tigers now face the challenge of determining which of their promising prospects are primed to take the next step.

Detroit Tigers 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents vs. Philadelphia (1:05 pm ET) Stadium Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 7:10 PM Dodger Stadium Mar 28, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Mar 29, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 9:10 PM Dodger Stadium Mar 31, 2025 @ Seattle 9:40 PM T-Mobile Park Apr 1, 2025 @ Seattle 9:40 PM T-Mobile Park Apr 2, 2025 @ Seattle 4:10 PM T-Mobile Park Apr 4, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 5, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 6, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 1:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 7, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 8, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 9, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 11, 2025 @ Minnesota 8:10 PM Target Field Apr 12, 2025 @ Minnesota 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 13, 2025 @ Minnesota 2:10 PM Target Field Apr 14, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:40 PM American Family Field Apr 15, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:40 PM American Family Field Apr 16, 2025 @ Milwaukee 1:10 PM American Family Field Apr 17, 2025 vs Kansas City 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 18, 2025 vs Kansas City 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 19, 2025 vs Kansas City 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 20, 2025 vs Kansas City 1:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 21, 2025 vs San Diego 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 22, 2025 vs San Diego 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 23, 2025 vs San Diego 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 25, 2025 vs Baltimore 6:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 26, 2025 vs Baltimore 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 27, 2025 vs Baltimore 1:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 28, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 29, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 30, 2025 @ Houston 2:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 1, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 2, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 3, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 4, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 4:07 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 6, 2025 @ Colorado 8:40 PM Coors Field May 7, 2025 @ Colorado 8:40 PM Coors Field May 8, 2025 @ Colorado 3:10 PM Coors Field May 9, 2025 vs Texas 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 10, 2025 vs Texas 6:10 PM Comerica Park May 11, 2025 vs Texas 1:40 PM Comerica Park May 12, 2025 vs Boston 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 13, 2025 vs Boston 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 14, 2025 vs Boston 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 16, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 17, 2025 @ Toronto 3:07 PM Rogers Centre May 18, 2025 @ Toronto 1:37 PM Rogers Centre May 19, 2025 @ St. Louis 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 20, 2025 @ St. Louis 7:45 PM Busch Stadium May 21, 2025 @ St. Louis 1:15 PM Busch Stadium May 22, 2025 vs Cleveland 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 23, 2025 vs Cleveland 7:10 PM Comerica Park May 24, 2025 vs Cleveland 7:15 PM Comerica Park May 25, 2025 vs Cleveland 11:35 AM Comerica Park May 26, 2025 vs San Francisco 1:10 PM Comerica Park May 27, 2025 vs San Francisco 6:40 PM Comerica Park May 28, 2025 vs San Francisco 1:10 PM Comerica Park May 30, 2025 @ Kansas City 8:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 31, 2025 @ Kansas City 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium

How to watch the Detroit Tigers MLB games in the Detroit area

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (FDSN Detroit) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Detroit Tigers, covering throughout Michigan, as well as in northeastern Indiana, northwest Ohio and some portions of northeastern Wisconsin.

From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want. Streamers across the Tigers viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Tigers broadcast region. To find local providers offering FanDuel Sports Network, head to www.getmyhometeams.com. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

If you're already watching the Tigers through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Detroit Tigers games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers MLB games without cable

Service FDSN Detroit ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Tigers games live and how to enjoy Detroit baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Detroit Tigers on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN Detroit through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN Detroit, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Tigers baseball games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

Huge Intro Savings: Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate.

How to watch Detroit Tigers on Fubo [No. 1 Pick]

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN Detroit, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Tigers games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Tigers games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Tigers games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Detroit Tigers MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Tigers games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN Detroit. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Detroit Tigers games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Detroit Tigers MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Detroit Tigers games on FDSN Detroit. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Detroit Tigers on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Tigers game on Apple TV+, you'll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Detroit TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Detroit baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Detroit Tigers anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch the Detroit Tigers baseball games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Detroit baseball fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.