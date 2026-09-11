How to get Denmark vs Wales tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Following their UEFA Nations League opener away in Norway, Denmark head home to take on Wales at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday, September 27, during Matchday 2 of the league phase of the competition. You can book your match tickets today.

As well as Norway and Wales, Denmark also have the defending UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal, in their group (Group A4 of League A).

They will play all three sides, home and away, during the league phase (six matches in total), with the top two sides advancing to the quarter-finals in March.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Denmark vs Wales UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Denmark vs Wales UEFA Nations League match?

Denmark vs Wales kicks off at Parken Stadium (Copenhagen), on Sunday, September 27 with a scheduled 6pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Parken

How to buy Denmark vs Wales UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for home supporters were sold directly directly through the Danish football association (DBU) portal, while Welsh fans looking to obtain tickets in the away section, had to purchase them through the FAW ticketing platform.

Official home tickets for the fixture in Copenhagen became available through the Danish Football Association (DBU) in late August 2026.

National football associations generally launch official ticket sales 4-6 weeks before matchday.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Denmark vs Wales UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official face-value adult tickets for the Copenhagen fixture range from €50-€150+ (£47-£85+)

Pricing Tiers

Category 3 (Shortside / Upper Tiers): €56–€80

Category 2 (Longside Upper / Corners): €80-€110

Category 1 (Longside Lower Tier): €110–€150+

Seating Sections

A & C Tribunes (Longside) : Running along the sides of the pitch. C Tribune is the main grandstand, while lower tiers put you right next to the action.

B Tribune (Shortside) : The passionate home end for Denmark national team fans.

D Tribune (Shortside / Away Fans) : Often used for family sections or allocated travelling away support (such as Wales' Red Wall fans).

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Parken Stadium

Parken Stadium is the beating heart of Danish sport and entertainment. Located in the lively Østerbro district of Copenhagen, it serves as the proud home ground for both Danish Superliga side, F.C. Copenhagen, and the Danish national football team. Opened in 1992, it has an official capacity of 38,065, which makes it the largest football stadium in Denmark.

Memorable moments at Parken Stadium:

Euro 2020 : The stadium hosted all of Denmark's three group games and a dramatic round-of-16 match between the Czech Rep and Spain, which the Spanish won 5-3 after extra-time.

European Finals : The 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup Final (Arsenal vs Parma) and the 2000 UEFA Cup Final (Galatasaray vs Arsenal) were both held here. Arsenal beat Parma 1-0, but would lose to Galatasaray in a penalty shootout. It was the first and only occasion that a Turkish side has won a UEFA club competition.

Record Concerts : Michael Jackson holds the all-time attendance here, drawing 60,000 fans during his HIStory tour in 1997. Other mega-stars like Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Coldplay, and U2 have also rocked the stadium.

Unique Feature: A three-Michelin-star restaurant called Geranium sits right on the eighth floor of the stadium.

How to Get There

The arena is located just 2.5 miles from the city centre of Copenhagen and is incredibly easy to access using public transit.

By Metro : Take the M3 Cityringen line directly to the Trianglen, Poul Henningsens Plads, or Vibenshus Runddel stations.

By Train : Take the S-train to Østerport Station. From there, it is a pleasant 15-minute walk to the gates.

By Bicycle : Copenhagen is a very bike-friendly city. You can pedal from the main city square (Rådhuspladsen) to Parken in just 12 minutes, and there are plenty of bike racks available.

By Car : Driving is not recommended. Street parking around the Østerbro area is extremely limited and gets heavily congested on event days.

Denmark vs Wales UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Denmark vs Wales: Recent Form

Both teams have struggled to find consistency in their most recent internationals.

While Denmark impressed during a 4-0 win against North Macedonia (FIFA World Cup playoff semi-finals), they suffered a painful penalty shootout heartbreak against the Czech Rep, to miss out on a spot at the World Cup 2026 finals. In their most recent pre-UEFA Nations League run-out they drew 0-0 with DR Congo (June).

Wales are enduring a tough winless streak. Like Denmark, their World Cup dreams were dashed during the playoff stage (knocked out on penalties vs Bosnia and Herzegovina). In friendly encounters since, they drew 1-1 with Northern Ireland and Ghana and lost 2-1 against Romania.

Denmark vs Wales: Recent Head-To-Head Record

The all-time head-to-head record between Denmark and Wales stands at 7 wins for Denmark and 4 wins for Wales (there have been with no draws between the sides).

Denmark scored 16 goals during those fixtures, while Wales scored 9.

The Most Recent Meeting: The teams last met during Euro 2020 (June 2021). Denmark beat Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam with two goals from Kasper Dolberg, alongside strikes by Joakim Mæhle and Martin Braithwaite, which meant they progressed to the quarter-final phase.



