Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions 2024 NFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two NFC teams with big ambitions square off as they vie to add another tally in the win column this Sunday in Texas. The Detroit Lions hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in an afternoon showdown.

Fresh off their bye week, Detroit carries a two-game winning streak and some extra rest, aiming to keep the momentum rolling. With a 3-1 record, the Lions sit in second place in the NFC North, trailing the Minnesota Vikings by 1.5 games. In their last game against Seattle, Detroit jumped ahead 7-0 in the first quarter and extended that lead to 14-0 early in the second. The Lions kept Seattle at bay throughout, never allowing the margin to dip below seven.

Meanwhile, Dallas battled to the wire against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football last week, ultimately squeaking out a close victory. This marked their second straight win, lifting the Cowboys to 3-2 and second place in the NFC East, one game behind the Washington Commanders. They now face a pivotal chance to shift the course of their season with this matchup against Detroit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Dallas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 810 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

Dallas faces some significant injury concerns heading into the weekend. Linebackers Eric Kendricks (calf/shoulder), Micah Parsons (ankle), and Nick Vigil (foot), as well as Zack Martin (back), all missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was a full participant on Wednesday despite illness and an ankle issue but sat out on Thursday.

Against Pittsburgh, Dallas was locked at 3-3 after the first quarter, held a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime, and fell behind 10-6 by the end of the third. The lead changed hands three times in the fourth, with the Cowboys clinching the win with a Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert four-yard touchdown pass just 20 seconds before the clock ran out.

Prescott has completed 125 of 191 attempts this season, amassing 1,424 yards with eight touchdowns against four interceptions. He's been taken down 12 times for a loss of 72 yards and has added 24 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cooper Rush has gone one of three for six yards and an interception in limited action. Rico Dowdle (54 carries, 221 yards, TD), Ezekiel Elliott (30 carries, 98 yards, TD), CeeDee Lamb (seven carries, 35 yards), and Deuce Vaughn (seven carries, 20 yards) have all chipped in on the ground. Lamb also leads the team in receiving with 25 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Kendricks Linebacker Out Calf S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Cooks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Carson Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive End Injured Reserve Foot M. Parsons Linebacker Out Ankle M. Kneeland Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions are coming off their bye with a remarkably clean injury report, as expected. Only safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring) appeared on Thursday's report after everyone practiced fully on Wednesday; he was listed as a limited participant.

Jared Goff has completed 88 of his 124 passes for 1,015 yards, with five touchdowns and four picks, adding 16 rushing yards and even snagging a seven-yard touchdown catch. On the ground, David Montgomery ranks second with 63 carries for 271 yards and four touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs leads the team with 285 yards on 54 carries, along with three scores, offering a strong complementary option.

In the receiving corps, Amon-Ra St. Brown heads up the group with 27 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns this season. Sam LaPorta (12 catches, 147 yards), Jameson Williams (13 catches, 289 yards, two TDs), Montgomery (nine catches, 94 yards), and Gibbs (11 catches, 76 yards, TD) provide Goff with a diverse array of capable targets.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Leg C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Ankle M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps W. Harris Cornerback Out Hamstring D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee

More NFL news and coverage