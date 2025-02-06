Colorado Rockies 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rockies MLB games anywhere in the United States.

At long last, fans of the Colorado Rockies could finally exhale. The grueling 162-game grind of the MLB regular season had come to an end, marking the conclusion of yet another forgettable campaign in Denver. The 2024 season had been, at times, excruciating. Let’s be honest—there had never been any illusions of grandeur. A World Series run? Out of the question. A Postseason berth? Never on the cards. Even the faintest hope of competing for the NL West crown or staying relevant in the National League had been little more than a pipe dream.

For many, the only silver lining had been that the Rockies had managed to slightly improve on their 2023 disaster, climbing from 59-103 to 61-101. A small step forward, but a step nonetheless. Looking back, was it absurd to suggest that a team suffering back-to-back 100-loss seasons had somehow found success—albeit not necessarily in the standings—during 2024?

Any die-hard fan who had endured six straight months of losing baseball likely wouldn’t have viewed the season as a triumph. However, when expectations had been rock-bottom, the definition of success had started to shift. In the Rockies' case, success might have meant nothing more than dodging the dubious honor of being the absolute worst team in baseball—something the Chicago White Sox had generously taken care of that year.

The Rockies hadn't been historically awful, but they had still been the second-worst team in the entire league. Unfortunately for Colorado fans, they could be in store for yet another terrible campaign in 2025.

Local fans can stay tuned to the action next season and explore the best live TV streaming options to catch all the Rockies games on national and regional networks.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Rockies MLB games in 2025.

Colorado Rockies 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Feb 21, 2025 Opponents @ Arizona Stadium Salt River Fields at Talking Stick TV Channel MLB Productions Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ROCKIES.TV

Colorado Rockies regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 28, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Mar 29, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Mar 30, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Mar 31, 2025 @ Philadelphia 3:05 PM Citizens Bank Park Apr 2, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:45 PM Citizens Bank Park Apr 3, 2025 @ Philadelphia 1:05 PM Citizens Bank Park Apr 4, 2025 vs Athletics 4:10 PM Coors Field Apr 5, 2025 vs Athletics 8:10 PM Coors Field Apr 6, 2025 vs Athletics 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 8, 2025 vs Milwaukee 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 9, 2025 vs Milwaukee 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 10, 2025 vs Milwaukee 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 11, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 12, 2025 @ San Diego 8:40 PM Petco Park Apr 13, 2025 @ San Diego 4:10 PM Petco Park Apr 14, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 15, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 16, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 18, 2025 vs Washington 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 19, 2025 vs Washington 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 20, 2025 vs Washington 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 22, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 23, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 24, 2025 @ Kansas City 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Apr 25, 2025 vs Cincinnati 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 26, 2025 vs Cincinnati 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 27, 2025 vs Cincinnati 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 28, 2025 vs Atlanta 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 29, 2025 vs Atlanta 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 30, 2025 vs Atlanta 3:10 PM Coors Field May 1, 2025 @ San Francisco TBA Oracle Park May 2, 2025 @ San Francisco 10:15 PM Oracle Park May 3, 2025 @ San Francisco 4:05 PM Oracle Park May 4, 2025 @ San Francisco 4:05 PM Oracle Park May 6, 2025 vs Detroit 8:40 PM Coors Field May 7, 2025 vs Detroit 8:40 PM Coors Field May 8, 2025 vs Detroit 3:10 PM Coors Field May 9, 2025 vs San Diego 8:40 PM Coors Field May 10, 2025 vs San Diego 8:10 PM Coors Field May 11, 2025 vs San Diego 3:10 PM Coors Field May 12, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 13, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 14, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 16, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field May 17, 2025 @ Arizona 8:10 PM Chase Field May 18, 2025 @ Arizona 4:10 PM Chase Field May 19, 2025 vs Philadelphia 8:40 PM Coors Field May 20, 2025 vs Philadelphia 8:40 PM Coors Field May 21, 2025 vs Philadelphia 8:40 PM Coors Field May 22, 2025 vs Philadelphia 3:10 PM Coors Field May 23, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 8:40 PM Coors Field May 24, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 4:10 PM Coors Field May 25, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 3:10 PM Coors Field May 26, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 27, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 8:05 PM Wrigley Field May 28, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 8:05 PM Wrigley Field May 30, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 31, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 4:10 PM Citi Field

How to watch the Colorado Rockies MLB games in the Colorado area

Most of the Padres games in the local market this season have been aired by MLB, with broadcasts available through DirecTV (channel 683), Xfinity/ Comcast (channel 1262), and Spectrum (channel 130 & 145).

For those without a cable plan, Rockies fans can once again catch every game in-market, both LIVE and on demand (subject to national exclusivity restrictions) throughout the 2025 season with a Rockies.TV subscription. Supporters have the choice of securing a full-season package for $99.99 or opting for a monthly plan at $19.99.

Unlike a standard MLB.TV subscription, it removes blackout restrictions for local fans and is focused solely on the Padres games aired in the region. In-market viewers can also access the games through another streaming service, available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

As in prior seasons, exclusive national broadcasts will still be shown on platforms like ESPN, Fox, Roku, and AppleTV.

Fans outside of the Colorado home TV territory can continue to subscribe to MLB's out-of-market packages — online at MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings on cable — to watch live games.

How to watch the Colorado Rockies MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Rockies games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Colorado Rockies MLB games without cable

Service Rockies.TV MLB Network Fox ESPN ESPN Plus DIRECTV STREAM ($86.99) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - Fubo ($94.99) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ - Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ - YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ - ESPN Plus - - - - ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Colorado games live and how to enjoy Rockies baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Colorado Rockies on DIRECTV STREAM

Although it comes with a hefty price tag, the DIRECTV STREAM is perfect for Rockies superfans.

DIRECTV STREAM provides an excellent way to catch Colorado Rockies games broadcast on Fox, ESPN, and MLB Network. Additionally, you can watch local Padres coverage on DIRECTV STREAM channel 683. To maximize your MLB viewing experience, the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier packages are your best options. For fans outside the local broadcast region, an additional subscription or service may be required to watch all MLB games.

Sports enthusiasts will appreciate that DIRECTV STREAM also includes popular channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, MotorTrend, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Plus, the platform offers unlimited DVR storage across all plans, ensuring you never miss a game or show. It's the go-to option for those who don’t want to miss a single pitch.

The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content. Opting for higher-tier plans also opens the door to an array of other sports networks, such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Tennis Channel, to name a few. Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are also included without any hidden fees.

How to watch Colorado Rockies on Fubo

If you're looking for the best option, Fubo caters heavily to sports fans, offering more sports-focused content than many of its competitors. The platform includes local Rockies baseball games, which are typically only accessible via Rockies.tv and DIRECTV STREAM. It doesn't carry TBS and TNT so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Colorado games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

With Fubo, you can enjoy channels like NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network, covering both professional and collegiate sports. For those looking for even more coverage, the Sports Lite add-on expands your options to include MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Every plan also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, ensuring you never miss a game or your favorite sports highlights.

Fubo features a wide selection of sports networks for fans of various leagues. Subscribers can choose from Pro, Elite, and Premier plans to find a package that suits both their viewing preferences and budget. You can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Rockies games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a free trial to test it out.

How to watch Colorado Rockies MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Rockies games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast MLB.TV games. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Colorado baseball games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Colorado Rockies MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Rockies games on MLB.TV. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Colorado Rockies on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Rockies game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

MLB.TV provides access to out-of-market games, and fans in the Colorado area can also enjoy Rockies games without blackouts (with exceptions for nationally exclusive broadcasts) via Rockies.TV. A yearly subscription for MLB.TV All Teams + PADRES.TV is priced at $199.99, while a monthly plan is also available for added flexibility. For those solely interested in Padres.TV, it's offered separately for $99.99. Catch all the Rockies action in Colorado without blackouts (again, subject to national exclusivity rules).

For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Colorado Rockies anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Rockies games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Colorado fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.