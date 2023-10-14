Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome West Ham Women at Kingsmeadow for Saturday's Women's Super League clash.

Having begun their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tottenham, the Blues return home after a 1-1 league draw at Manchester City. With that Emma Hayes' side are a couple of points off joint leaders Leicester City and Liverpool.

On the other hand, the Hammers lost their opening game to Manchester City but will be looking for a third straight win following a 2-0 league win over Brighton and last beating Charlton Athletic 2-1 at the FA Women's League Cup.

However, Chelsea aim to record a 17th straight home victory in the WSL here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Kingsmeadow

The Women's Super League match between Chelsea and West Ham United will be played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on October 14 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Without the services of Catarina Macario and Katerina Svitkova through injuries, Hayes may look to include Sam Kerr from the first whistle on Saturday.

Yet to come to speed with her fitness, Fran Kirby would continue to start as a substitute.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Musovic; Lawrence, Bright, Carter, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Kerr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Brown Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Fleming, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

West Ham team news

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner is likely to revert to a lineup similar to the one in the Brighton win after making heavy rotations for the League Cup game.

Japanese attacker Riko Ueki should be involved in the final third, while Emma Harries and Izzy Atkinson look to force their way into the XI.

West Ham possible XI: Arnold; Shimizu, Cissoko, Cooke; Denton, Hayashi, Stringer, Smith; Evans, Asseyi, Ueki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Walsh, O'Hanlon Defenders: Smith, Shimizu, Tysiak, Denton, Cooke, Cissoko, Stapleton Midfielders: Stringer, Snerle, Brynjarsdottir, Ziu, Filis, Hayashi, Walsh, Flannery Forwards: Evans, Ueki, Atkinson, Harries, Asseyi, Ademiluyi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 17, 2023 West Ham 0-4 Chelsea Women's Super League Feb 9, 2023 West Ham 0-1 Chelsea FA Women's League Cup Sep 28, 2022 Chelsea 3-1 West Ham Women's Super League Mar 10, 2022 West Ham 1-4 Chelsea Women's Super League Jan 26, 2022 Chelsea 2-0 West Ham Women's Super League

