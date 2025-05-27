Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest Roland-Garros results

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 French Open campaign, from broadcast info, start time and scores on Paris clay.

Carlos Alcaraz launched his French Open title defense in emphatic fashion on Monday, brushing aside Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The Spaniard didn't drop a single service game, saving all three break points he faced en route to a dominant straight-sets win.

Still just 21, Alcaraz made history last year by becoming the youngest male player to capture Grand Slam crowns on all three surfaces after beating Alexander Zverev in the Paris final. Now, he's aiming to follow in Rafael Nadal's footsteps and become the first man since the King of Clay himself (2019–20) to defend the Roland Garros crown.

Alcaraz heads into Paris riding high on momentum. He kicked off the clay season by lifting the trophy in Monte Carlo and closed it with a statement win at the Italian Open, where he toppled home favourite Jannik Sinner in the final.

Despite being seeded No. 2 behind his fierce rival, Alcaraz's recent form on the dirt—capped by that triumph in Rome—suggests he’s more than ready for another deep run in the City of Light.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Alcaraz's French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

When is Carlos Alcaraz's next match at French Open 2025?

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Match : vs. Fabian Marozsan (second round)

: vs. Fabian Marozsan (second round) Venue: Court Philippe Chatrier ( Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court Philippe Chatrier Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: 7:10 am ET or 4:10 am PT

Carlos Alcaraz will continue his French Open title defense against Netherlands' Fabian Marozsan, with their second-round clash at Court Philippe Chatrier penciled in for Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The showdown is slated to get underway sometime after 7:10 am ET or 4:10 am PT.

Where to stream Carlos Alcaraz French Open games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Carlos Alcaraz French Open results, scores so far

First Round (vs Giulio Zeppieri) : 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 (Win)

