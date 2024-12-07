Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 14 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cardinals versus Seahawks 2024 NFL Week 14 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Week 14, a matchup with significant postseason stakes on the line.

The Seattle Seahawks are heating up at just the right moment, stringing together three consecutive victories. Their latest triumph was a 26-21 come-from-behind win over the New York Jets in New Jersey. With the win, the Seahawks improved to 7-5, claiming sole possession of first place in the NFC West heading into this divisional clash against the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals return to their home turf trailing Seattle by one game in the NFC West standings with a 6-6 record. The Cardinals dropped out of a tie for the division lead after falling 23-22 to the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. That marked their second consecutive loss, putting added pressure on them to turn things around in this crucial matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Sunday, December 8 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals came out firing against the Vikings, building a commanding 19-6 lead. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 31 of 45 passes for 260 yards, connecting with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a third-quarter touchdown. However, Arizona faltered in the game's critical moments, with Murray throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one on their final drive. Despite racking up an impressive 406 yards of total offense, the Cardinals struggled to capitalize on key opportunities.

On the defensive side, Arizona's unit continued to impress, limiting the Vikings to just 273 total yards and an abysmal 1-of-8 conversion rate on third downs. The defense also recorded five sacks and a fumble recovery, keeping the team competitive throughout. Unfortunately, the offense's late-game woes left the Cardinals short of the finish line.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Stills Defensive Lineman Questionable Back X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Jones Defensive Lineman Questionable Elbow M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seattle's victory over the Jets was powered by a remarkable performance from Leonard Williams, the former first overall pick by New York. Williams made history, becoming the first player to record multiple sacks, a blocked kick, and an interception returned for a touchdown in the same game. His 92-yard pick-six set a record for the longest by a defensive lineman. The Seahawks' defense took center stage in the second half, pitching a shutout while the offense mounted a late rally, outscoring the Jets 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Geno Smith shined against his former team, completing 20-of-31 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Running back Zach Charbonnet sealed the victory with a late rushing touchdown, and the Seahawks' defense held firm to secure the win.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose Tackle Questionable Neck J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Neck C. Young Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Reed Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee K. Walker Running Back Questionable Ankle K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Bradford Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle S. Forsythe Tackle Injured Reserve Hand J. Sheriff Linebacker Out Undisclosed M. Dickson Punter Questionable Back J. Peters Tackle Questionable Undisclosed

More NFL news and coverage