How to watch and listen to today’s St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

The St. Louis Cardinals are ready to meet the San Diego Padres to start a thrilling four-game series on August 26, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a record of 65–65 overall, and they are 34–30 at home. Their pitching team has an earned run average (ERA) of 4.13, which ranks them ninth across the National League.
On the other hand, the San Diego Padres have an overall record of 74-58, with a 37-26 record on the road. With a slugging percentage of .418 as a team, the Padres are fifth in the National League.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSMW, SDPA
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the San Diego Padres in an epic MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date
|August 26, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Busch Stadium
|Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres team news
St. Louis Cardinals team news
This season, Brendan Donovan has hit 27 doubles, one triple, and ten home runs, along with fifty-six RBIs for the Cardinals.
Masyn Winn is 14-for-43 with two home runs and a double in the last ten games.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Willson Contreras
|C
|Right middle finger injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Michael Siani
|OF
|Oblique injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
San Diego Padres team news
This season, Jurickson Profar has hit 24 doubles along with 21 home runs.
Jackson Merrill is 12 for 39 in his previous 10 games, with 2 doubles, 2 triples, as well as two home runs.
San Diego Padres injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ha-Seong Kim
|INF
|Right shoulder inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Yu Darvish
|RHP
|Groin issue
|Out, 15-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 26, 2024
|Kyle Gibson
|Randy Vasquez
St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres head-to-head record
From the previous five head-to-head games, it looks like this one will also be a close one. The Cardinals have captured three of their past five games against the Padres, showing that they can beat them with a mix of good defense and timely hitting. That being said, the Padres are also showing they can control, as shown by their 12–2 win in September. Since both teams split their last series in April, this encounter could go either way, based on which team takes advantage of their chances and plays consistently throughout the game.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 04, 2024
|Padres 3-2 Cardinals
|Apr 03, 2024
|Cardinals 5-2 Padres
|Apr 02, 2024
|Cardinals 6-2 Padres
|Sep 25, 2023
|Padres 12-2 Cardinals
|Sep 24, 2023
|Cardinals 5-2 Padres