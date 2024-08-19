This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego PadresGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres.

The St. Louis Cardinals are ready to meet the San Diego Padres to start a thrilling four-game series on August 26, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a record of 65–65 overall, and they are 34–30 at home. Their pitching team has an earned run average (ERA) of 4.13, which ranks them ninth across the National League.

On the other hand, the San Diego Padres have an overall record of 74-58, with a 37-26 record on the road. With a slugging percentage of .418 as a team, the Padres are fifth in the National League.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will battle each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSMW, SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the San Diego Padres in an epic MLB game on August 26, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateAugust 26, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT
VenueBusch Stadium
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

St. Louis Cardinals vs San Diego Padres team news

St. Louis Cardinals team news

This season, Brendan Donovan has hit 27 doubles, one triple, and ten home runs, along with fifty-six RBIs for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn is 14-for-43 with two home runs and a double in the last ten games.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Willson ContrerasCRight middle finger injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Michael SianiOFOblique injuryOut, 10-Day IL

San Diego Padres team news

This season, Jurickson Profar has hit 24 doubles along with 21 home runs.

Jackson Merrill is 12 for 39 in his previous 10 games, with 2 doubles, 2 triples, as well as two home runs.

San Diego Padres injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Ha-Seong KimINFRight shoulder inflammationOut, 10-Day IL
Yu DarvishRHPGroin issueOut, 15-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 26, 2024Kyle GibsonRandy Vasquez

St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

From the previous five head-to-head games, it looks like this one will also be a close one. The Cardinals have captured three of their past five games against the Padres, showing that they can beat them with a mix of good defense and timely hitting. That being said, the Padres are also showing they can control, as shown by their 12–2 win in September. Since both teams split their last series in April, this encounter could go either way, based on which team takes advantage of their chances and plays consistently throughout the game.

DateResults
Apr 04, 2024Padres 3-2 Cardinals
Apr 03, 2024Cardinals 5-2 Padres
Apr 02, 2024Cardinals 6-2 Padres
Sep 25, 2023Padres 12-2 Cardinals
Sep 24, 2023Cardinals 5-2 Padres

