Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Chicago Bears (4-3) are heading to State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon, aiming to notch their first road win of the season as they take on the Arizona Cardinals (4-4).

After an agonizing defeat against the Commanders, which ended their three-game winning streak with a last-second Hail Mary completion by Jayden Daniels, the Bears are eager to rebound with a victory over the Cardinals. Securing this win would not only restore their momentum but also mark their first road triumph this season.

The Cardinals have bounced back from their loss to Green Bay with back-to-back wins over the Chargers and Dolphins. They're looking to extend their winning streak to three games with another strong performance this Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 805 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs Chicago Bears team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona is putting up an average of 22.3 points per game, supported by 196.8 passing yards and 141.8 rushing yards per contest. In the recent win over Miami, Kyler Murray completed 72 percent of his passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. James Conner had 20 carries for 53 yards, and Trey McBride contributed nine catches for 124 yards. This season, Murray is completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,638 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 344 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Conner leads the team with 557 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Out Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Jones Defensive Lineman Questionable Thigh M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Lopez Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears average 23.3 points per game, with an offense producing 183.6 passing yards and 118.7 rushing yards each outing. Caleb Williams completed only 42 percent of his throws for 131 yards in the close loss to Washington but also chipped in with 47 rushing yards on nine carries. So far this season, Williams is completing 62.8% of his passes, totaling 1,448 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, plus an additional 216 rushing yards. D'Andre Swift carried the ball 18 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, while Rome Odunze added three receptions for 41 yards.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back K. Amegadjie Offensive Lineman Out Calf R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint J. Brisker Defensive Back Out Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Sweat Defensive Lineman Questionable Shin B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Jones Offensive Lineman Out Knee S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone K. Gordon Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed

