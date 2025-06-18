Fubo Sports: Is this the ultimate sports streaming platform?

From football to Formula 1, explore how fubo scores with live sports coverage and exclusive content

In 2025, there are so many TV streaming providers to pick from, especially when using an OTT (over-the-top) service to watch live sports, on-demand content and a host of other news and entertainment schedulings.

The likes of Sling TV, DIRECT and YTTV offer customers a wide range of channels, often packaged into tiers, with a variety of benefits and add-ons. But perhaps the best overall package are the choices that fubo (formerly fuboTV) can provider new and existing customers.

Fubo recently underwent some changes, essentially streamlining its package options into two easy to understand deals, with the third choice of a Latino, Spanish-speaking package. What's more, fubo arguably gives users the best overall experience, with plenty of channels to pick from, a strong selection of sports to get stuck into, and a range of benefits that not only rival, but one-up the competition.

If you're unsure what fubo has to offer and how it compares to its market rivals, GOAL is here take you through each and every aspect of the streaming provider: from package options to sports selections – there's no need to worry because we have got you covered.

What sport is provided with fubo?

Fubo is one of the stronger choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channel options, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. With channels showcasing all sorts of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, all your bases are covered. Fubo also boasts lots of soccer, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

Soccer

Soccer fans will be pleased to hear there's plenty of action with fubo, ranging from a number of leagues from around the world. A big draw for any soccer lover will be its channel coverage of the English Premier League, which is arguably the best league in the world. 24-25 champions Liverpool aim to retain their crown in the upcoming season, but face stiff competition from teams like Manchester City and Arsenal.

Other European league coverage includes Serie A from Italy, where you can see champions Napoli do battle with Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Atalanta and Roma in the 25-26 season.

You can also follow domestic and UEFA Champions League winners PSG in France's Ligue 1, as well as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the US's Major League Soccer (MLS) competition.

MLB

When it comes to baseball, Major League baseball (MLB) is all over fubo, with FOX Sports 1 and ESPN offering up plenty of games, as well as some occasional overflow to FOX Sports 2.

MLB Network is available on the Elite subscription, with MLB.TV is accessible as an add-on through either Pro or Elite deals for out-of-market games. MLB Big Inning and MLB Strike Zone also provides additional baseball, so the extent of the MLB schedule on offer here is vast.

NBA

Those who are fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) will be pleased to know games are shown on both ABC and ESPN 2. NBA League Pass can also be added on to a subscription for additional live and OD programs.

NFL

Your football coverage spans across a number of channels, including CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports channels, NBC and ESPN, leaving you with some prime options and a good spread of games, highlights shows and analysis. Subscribers can also watch NFL Network as standard, but also add-on Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for maximum season coverage.

NCAA

When it comes to college sports, fubo provides viewers with NCAA games for both basketball and football, across a number of channels, including: CBS, FOX Sports 1/2, ESPN/2/U, CBS Sports Network, the BIG Network and SEC Network.

Motor Racing

And if racing is your thing, fubo has you covered there as well, with live F1 racing, including build-up, practice and qualifying sessions, live races, analysis and documentaries, shown on the dedicated F1 channel.

NASCAR, including the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, can be seen over on FOX Sports and NBC. And if that's not enough, then you can catch SPEED SPORT 1, FloRacing, and plenty more.

Read more: How to watch live sports on fubo: Live soccer and more

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across both packages.

BKFC F1 Golf Pass Golf PPGA Tour USA SEC ESPN NHL Network Locked On Sports FOX ACCN ESPN NFL RedsZone YES FS1/FS1 4K Real Madrid TV MLB Network Sportsman Channel FS2 Origin Sports MLB StrikeZone Willow Sports FX Swerve Sports MLB Big Inning Fox Soccer Plus FXX Women's Sports Network Tennis Channel BIG Network NBC PG TV GolTV NLSE Marquee Sports Network PFL TyC Sports WFN CBS Sports Network BLEAV Sports Tigo Sports Fight Network The Golf Channel BLEAV Football NESN Game+ NFL Network PAC-12 Network MASN/2 Sports Now Bein Sports/ñ MotorTrend MSG/+ Players TV ESPN Universo Rangers Sports Network Stadium ESPN2 Fubo Sports Network/2 ROOT Sports Northwest Sports Grid ESPNU NBA TV Space City Home Network Power Sports World Boxing TV DP World Tour Surfer

Fubo sports add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

Package Monthly cost MLB.TV $29.99 Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99 NBA League Pass $16.99 International Sports Plus $6.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Sports Lite $9.99 Fubo Extra $7.99

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after. Pro and Elite will provide you with English language channels and sporting events, whereas Latino offers up

Deal Channels Includes Price (monthly) First month Simultaneous screens Cloud DVR Pro 230+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 Unlimited Elite 300+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $94.99 $74.99 10 Unlimited Latino 50+ $14.99 $9.99 Two Unlimited

How fubo compares to its market rivals

It's worth noting the costs and number of channels other providers include in their plans, and at a glance it's clear to see that fubo offers the most channel options along with the best overall price.

Provider Cost Channels Fubo From $84.99 230+ Sling TV From $45.99 35+ DIRECTV From $84.99 90+ YTTV From $82.99 100+

The benefits of fubo

No matter which bundle you sign up to, there are a number of added benefits to make the most of.

✓ Five-day free trial

✓ First is month discounted by $20

✓ There's no contract either, so you cancel whenever you want

✓ Unlimited Cloud DVR

✓ Keep DVR recordings for up to nine months

✓ Watch on up to 10 devices at once

How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

Log on to their website, HERE

Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen

Click 'next' to enter your details

Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages

Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)

Set up your payment method

Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To try out the free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise enjoy the televisual wonders of what fubo has to offer on a monthly basis.

Why should I pick fubo over another provider?

The big question is whether you should subscribe to fubo over one of its rivals. Well, if you take a look at all the live sports it provides then, at a glance, you'd have to say fubo looks to be the strongest with an incredible amount of choice. Couple that with the amount of channels it provides in its TV deals, with a modest price point that gives far more than the likes of Sling TV but costs a lot less than DIRECTV's top-end packages that matches fubo's channels, then either the Pro or Elite deals from fubo are great choices for sports-loving TV streamers.