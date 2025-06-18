This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New Fubo LogoFubo
Mike Williams

Fubo Sports: Is this the ultimate sports streaming platform?

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

From football to Formula 1, explore how fubo scores with live sports coverage and exclusive content

Editors' pick

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 230

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

In 2025, there are so many TV streaming providers to pick from, especially when using an OTT (over-the-top) service to watch live sports, on-demand content and a host of other news and entertainment schedulings.

The likes of Sling TV, DIRECT and YTTV offer customers a wide range of channels, often packaged into tiers, with a variety of benefits and add-ons. But perhaps the best overall package are the choices that fubo (formerly fuboTV) can provider new and existing customers.

Fubo recently underwent some changes, essentially streamlining its package options into two easy to understand deals, with the third choice of a Latino, Spanish-speaking package. What's more, fubo arguably gives users the best overall experience, with plenty of channels to pick from, a strong selection of sports to get stuck into, and a range of benefits that not only rival, but one-up the competition.

If you're unsure what fubo has to offer and how it compares to its market rivals, GOAL is here take you through each and every aspect of the streaming provider: from package options to sports selections – there's no need to worry because we have got you covered.

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Start streaming live sports on fubo today
Find the best deals

What sport is provided with fubo?

Fubo is one of the stronger choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channel options, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. With channels showcasing all sorts of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions, all your bases are covered. Fubo also boasts lots of soccer, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

Soccer

Soccer fans will be pleased to hear there's plenty of action with fubo, ranging from a number of leagues from around the world. A big draw for any soccer lover will be its channel coverage of the English Premier League, which is arguably the best league in the world. 24-25 champions Liverpool aim to retain their crown in the upcoming season, but face stiff competition from teams like Manchester City and Arsenal.

Other European league coverage includes Serie A from Italy, where you can see champions Napoli do battle with Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, Atalanta and Roma in the 25-26 season.

You can also follow domestic and UEFA Champions League winners PSG in France's Ligue 1, as well as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the US's Major League Soccer (MLS) competition.

liverpool premier league trophy 2025Getty Images

MLB

When it comes to baseball, Major League baseball (MLB) is all over fubo, with FOX Sports 1 and ESPN offering up plenty of games, as well as some occasional overflow to FOX Sports 2.

MLB Network is available on the Elite subscription, with MLB.TV is accessible as an add-on through either Pro or Elite deals for out-of-market games. MLB Big Inning and MLB Strike Zone also provides additional baseball, so the extent of the MLB schedule on offer here is vast.

mlb dodgersGetty Images

NBA

Those who are fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) will be pleased to know games are shown on both ABC and ESPN 2. NBA League Pass can also be added on to a subscription for additional live and OD programs.

2025 NBA Finals - Game FiveGetty Images Sport

NFL

Your football coverage spans across a number of channels, including CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports channels, NBC and ESPN, leaving you with some prime options and a good spread of games, highlights shows and analysis. Subscribers can also watch NFL Network as standard, but also add-on Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for maximum season coverage.

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland BrownsGetty Images Sport

NCAA

When it comes to college sports, fubo provides viewers with NCAA games for both basketball and football, across a number of channels, including: CBS, FOX Sports 1/2, ESPN/2/U, CBS Sports Network, the BIG Network and SEC Network.

Chattanooga v TennesseeGetty Images Sport

Motor Racing

And if racing is your thing, fubo has you covered there as well, with live F1 racing, including build-up, practice and qualifying sessions, live races, analysis and documentaries, shown on the dedicated F1 channel.

NASCAR, including the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, can be seen over on FOX Sports and NBC. And if that's not enough, then you can catch SPEED SPORT 1, FloRacing, and plenty more.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200Getty Images Sport

Read more: How to watch live sports on fubo: Live soccer and more

Start streaming live sports on fubo today
Find the best deals

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across both packages.

BKFCF1Golf PassGolf PPGA Tour
USASEC ESPNNHL NetworkLocked On Sports
FOXACCN ESPNNFL RedsZoneYES
FS1/FS1 4KReal Madrid TVMLB NetworkSportsman Channel
FS2Origin SportsMLB StrikeZoneWillow Sports
FXSwerve SportsMLB Big InningFox Soccer Plus
FXXWomen's Sports NetworkTennis ChannelBIG Network
NBCPG TVGolTVNLSE
Marquee Sports NetworkPFLTyC SportsWFN
CBS Sports NetworkBLEAV SportsTigo SportsFight Network
The Golf ChannelBLEAV FootballNESNGame+
NFL NetworkPAC-12 NetworkMASN/2Sports Now
Bein Sports/ñMotorTrendMSG/+Players TV
ESPNUniversoRangers Sports NetworkStadium
ESPN2Fubo Sports Network/2ROOT Sports NorthwestSports Grid
ESPNUNBA TVSpace City Home NetworkPower Sports World
Boxing TVDP World TourSurfer

Fubo sports add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

PackageMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
NBA League Pass $16.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after. Pro and Elite will provide you with English language channels and sporting events, whereas Latino offers up

DealChannelsIncludesPrice (monthly)First monthSimultaneous screensCloud DVR
Pro230+Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$64.9910Unlimited
Elite300+Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$94.99$74.9910Unlimited
Latino50+$14.99$9.99TwoUnlimited
Start streaming live sports on fubo today
Find the best deals

How fubo compares to its market rivals

It's worth noting the costs and number of channels other providers include in their plans, and at a glance it's clear to see that fubo offers the most channel options along with the best overall price.

ProviderCostChannels
FuboFrom $84.99230+
Sling TVFrom $45.9935+
DIRECTVFrom $84.9990+
YTTVFrom $82.99100+

The benefits of fubo

No matter which bundle you sign up to, there are a number of added benefits to make the most of.

✓ Five-day free trial

✓ First is month discounted by $20

✓ There's no contract either, so you cancel whenever you want

✓ Unlimited Cloud DVR

✓ Keep DVR recordings for up to nine months

✓ Watch on up to 10 devices at once

How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

  • Log on to their website, HERE
  • Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
  • Click 'next' to enter your details
  • Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
  • Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
  • Set up your payment method
  • Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To try out the free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise enjoy the televisual wonders of what fubo has to offer on a monthly basis.

Fubo at homefubo
Start streaming live sports on fubo today
Find the best deals

Why should I pick fubo over another provider?

The big question is whether you should subscribe to fubo over one of its rivals. Well, if you take a look at all the live sports it provides then, at a glance, you'd have to say fubo looks to be the strongest with an incredible amount of choice. Couple that with the amount of channels it provides in its TV deals, with a modest price point that gives far more than the likes of Sling TV but costs a lot less than DIRECTV's top-end packages that matches fubo's channels, then either the Pro or Elite deals from fubo are great choices for sports-loving TV streamers.

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.