How to watch Spanish language channels on fubo Latino: Channels, prices, free trials, special offers and more

Fubo (formerly known as fuboTV) is known for its popular OTT (over-the-top) television streaming service, providing hundreds of channels to stream live sports, news and entertainment – but aside from its Pro and Elite TV packages, fubo also caters for its bilingual and Latino customers.

While their channels on the two standard bundles are in English, their third TV package, titled Latino, caters for those wishing to watch live sports commentary and other coverage in Spanish language.

In case you weren't sure on what fubo can offer its Latino customers, GOAL is on hand to take you through all the details, from the plan and prices, the channels available and, importantly, what live sports you can watch in Spanish.

Does fubo offer a free trial?

Yes, fubo does offer new customers a five-day free trial, before automatically putting you onto your chosen plan. You can try out any of the three packages for five day before continuing to your first month, which is at a discounted price. If you wish to only try out the service during the free trial duration, be sure to cancel prior to the fifth day.

What sports does fubo Latino carry?

Fubo Latino gives customers access to a wide variety of live sports in Spanish, with coverage of NFL, NBA, MLB and more. When it comes to soccer, fubo Latino offers action of the top leagues from around the world, with Argentinian, Peruvian and Uruguayan leagues also showing games.

You can see below how much variety is on offer for both general sports and soccer in particular.

Sports

NFLMLB
NBANASCAR
NHLGolf
BoxingMMA
TennisCollege sports

Soccer

La LigaLigue 1
Serie ALiga Portugal
Liga BetPlay DimayorCopa Libertadores
What channels are available on fubo Latino?

With fubo Latino, you don't get the same choice as the Pro or Elite packages, but it costs a lot less. In total, there are 52 channels, compared to a few hundred with the others. Here are all the channels you do get, listed below.

RCN NoticiasHallmark en EspanolCaso Cerrado
beIN SPORTSbeIN SPORTS EspanolESPN Deportes
FOX DeportesNat Geo MundoGolTV (Spanish)
TyC SportsCine SonyNuestra Tele
TelefeTr3sESTRELLA
beIN SPORTS Xtra En EspanolWAPA AmericaVR+
Canela.TV Hollywood y MasZona Investigacion TVNoiticias Telemundo Ahora
ES24Todo Novelas, Mas PasionesAlways Funny en Espanol
Cine Y SeriesTodo CineCanela.TV Narco Drama
Canela.TV Pasion LatinaCanela.TV DeportesGusto en Espanol
America TeVeeuronews espanolWAPA+
CinelatinoFILMEX CLASICOEstrella News
Canela.TV ClasicosFLIMEX ComediaCine EstrellaTV
UNICA TVTelemundo AccionRCN Mas
FILMEX AccionPasionesTastemade en Espanol
Lucha PlusPowernation en EspanolTelemundo al Dia
Fubo Radio 7 - Exitos LatinosFILMEXEstrella Games
Fubo Latino Network
What is the subscription plan?

The plan for fubo Latino is straightforward and simple. It's a set cost of $14.99 per month, with the first month at a special discounted price of $9.99. As mentioned, compared to the other packages, it is much lighter on channels but the price reflects this.

PackageChannelsFirst monthMonthly cost
Latino52$9.99$14.99
Pro236$64.99$84.99
Elite307$74.99$94.99

What are the benefits of fubo?

No matter which bundle you sign up with, there are a number of added benefits to use. Those for the Latino package are listed below.

Five-day free trial

First is month discounted by 33%

There's no contract either, so you cancel whenever you want

Unlimited Cloud DVR

Keep DVR recordings for up to nine months

Watch on up to THREE devices at once

How do I sign up?

It's easy to sign to fubo, just follow the step below.

  • Log on to their website, HERE
  • Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
  • Click 'next' to enter your details
  • Choose the plan you want - pick from Latino, Pro or Elite or packages
  • Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
  • Set up your payment method
  • Enjoy your five-day free trial!

What devices can I use to watch my fubo subscription?

There are plenty of compatible devices, as listed below.

iPhoneiPad
Android phoneAndroid tablet
ROKUApple TV
ChromecastXBOX consoles
Amazon Fire TV
Is it worth signing up to?

Fubo Latino is a relatively inexpensive monthly fee, especially when you factor in the free trial period and the discounted first month. With over 50 channels and a strong range of sports, soccer matches, as well as other entertainment, fubo Latino is definitely worth the money and perfect for anyone who wants to watch sports and shows in Spanish.

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.