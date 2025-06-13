How to watch Spanish language channels on fubo Latino: Channels, prices, free trials, special offers and more

Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Fubo (formerly known as fuboTV) is known for its popular OTT (over-the-top) television streaming service, providing hundreds of channels to stream live sports, news and entertainment – but aside from its Pro and Elite TV packages, fubo also caters for its bilingual and Latino customers.

While their channels on the two standard bundles are in English, their third TV package, titled Latino, caters for those wishing to watch live sports commentary and other coverage in Spanish language.

In case you weren't sure on what fubo can offer its Latino customers, GOAL is on hand to take you through all the details, from the plan and prices, the channels available and, importantly, what live sports you can watch in Spanish.

Does fubo offer a free trial?

Yes, fubo does offer new customers a five-day free trial, before automatically putting you onto your chosen plan. You can try out any of the three packages for five day before continuing to your first month, which is at a discounted price. If you wish to only try out the service during the free trial duration, be sure to cancel prior to the fifth day.

Read more: How to sign up to fubo's free trial offer

fubo

What sports does fubo Latino carry?

Fubo Latino gives customers access to a wide variety of live sports in Spanish, with coverage of NFL, NBA, MLB and more. When it comes to soccer, fubo Latino offers action of the top leagues from around the world, with Argentinian, Peruvian and Uruguayan leagues also showing games.

You can see below how much variety is on offer for both general sports and soccer in particular.

Sports

NFL MLB NBA NASCAR NHL Golf Boxing MMA Tennis College sports

Soccer

La Liga Ligue 1 Serie A Liga Portugal Liga BetPlay Dimayor Copa Libertadores

AFP

What channels are available on fubo Latino?

With fubo Latino, you don't get the same choice as the Pro or Elite packages, but it costs a lot less. In total, there are 52 channels, compared to a few hundred with the others. Here are all the channels you do get, listed below.

RCN Noticias Hallmark en Espanol Caso Cerrado beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS Espanol ESPN Deportes FOX Deportes Nat Geo Mundo GolTV (Spanish) TyC Sports Cine Sony Nuestra Tele Telefe Tr3s ESTRELLA beIN SPORTS Xtra En Espanol WAPA America VR+ Canela.TV Hollywood y Mas Zona Investigacion TV Noiticias Telemundo Ahora ES24 Todo Novelas, Mas Pasiones Always Funny en Espanol Cine Y Series Todo Cine Canela.TV Narco Drama Canela.TV Pasion Latina Canela.TV Deportes Gusto en Espanol America TeVe euronews espanol WAPA+ Cinelatino FILMEX CLASICO Estrella News Canela.TV Clasicos FLIMEX Comedia Cine EstrellaTV UNICA TV Telemundo Accion RCN Mas FILMEX Accion Pasiones Tastemade en Espanol Lucha Plus Powernation en Espanol Telemundo al Dia Fubo Radio 7 - Exitos Latinos FILMEX Estrella Games Fubo Latino Network

Hallmark

What is the subscription plan?

The plan for fubo Latino is straightforward and simple. It's a set cost of $14.99 per month, with the first month at a special discounted price of $9.99. As mentioned, compared to the other packages, it is much lighter on channels but the price reflects this.

Package Channels First month Monthly cost Latino 52 $9.99 $14.99 Pro 236 $64.99 $84.99 Elite 307 $74.99 $94.99

What are the benefits of fubo?

No matter which bundle you sign up with, there are a number of added benefits to use. Those for the Latino package are listed below.

✓ Five-day free trial

✓ First is month discounted by 33%

✓ There's no contract either, so you cancel whenever you want

✓ Unlimited Cloud DVR

✓ Keep DVR recordings for up to nine months

✓ Watch on up to THREE devices at once

How do I sign up?

It's easy to sign to fubo, just follow the step below.

Log on to their website, HERE

Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen

Click 'next' to enter your details

Choose the plan you want - pick from Latino, Pro or Elite or packages

Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)

Set up your payment method

Enjoy your five-day free trial!

What devices can I use to watch my fubo subscription?

There are plenty of compatible devices, as listed below.

iPhone iPad Android phone Android tablet ROKU Apple TV Chromecast XBOX consoles Amazon Fire TV

Getty Images Sport

Is it worth signing up to?

Fubo Latino is a relatively inexpensive monthly fee, especially when you factor in the free trial period and the discounted first month. With over 50 channels and a strong range of sports, soccer matches, as well as other entertainment, fubo Latino is definitely worth the money and perfect for anyone who wants to watch sports and shows in Spanish.