How to watch Spanish language channels on fubo Latino: Channels, prices, free trials, special offers and more

Fubo (formerly known as fuboTV) is known for its popular OTT (over-the-top) television streaming service, providing hundreds of channels to stream live sports, news and entertainment – but aside from its Pro and Elite TV packages, fubo also caters for its bilingual and Latino customers.
While their channels on the two standard bundles are in English, their third TV package, titled Latino, caters for those wishing to watch live sports commentary and other coverage in Spanish language.
In case you weren't sure on what fubo can offer its Latino customers, GOAL is on hand to take you through all the details, from the plan and prices, the channels available and, importantly, what live sports you can watch in Spanish.
Does fubo offer a free trial?
Yes, fubo does offer new customers a five-day free trial, before automatically putting you onto your chosen plan. You can try out any of the three packages for five day before continuing to your first month, which is at a discounted price. If you wish to only try out the service during the free trial duration, be sure to cancel prior to the fifth day.
Read more: How to sign up to fubo's free trial offerfubo
What sports does fubo Latino carry?
Fubo Latino gives customers access to a wide variety of live sports in Spanish, with coverage of NFL, NBA, MLB and more. When it comes to soccer, fubo Latino offers action of the top leagues from around the world, with Argentinian, Peruvian and Uruguayan leagues also showing games.
You can see below how much variety is on offer for both general sports and soccer in particular.
Sports
|NFL
|MLB
|NBA
|NASCAR
|NHL
|Golf
|Boxing
|MMA
|Tennis
|College sports
Soccer
|La Liga
|Ligue 1
|Serie A
|Liga Portugal
|Liga BetPlay Dimayor
|Copa Libertadores
What channels are available on fubo Latino?
With fubo Latino, you don't get the same choice as the Pro or Elite packages, but it costs a lot less. In total, there are 52 channels, compared to a few hundred with the others. Here are all the channels you do get, listed below.
|RCN Noticias
|Hallmark en Espanol
|Caso Cerrado
|beIN SPORTS
|beIN SPORTS Espanol
|ESPN Deportes
|FOX Deportes
|Nat Geo Mundo
|GolTV (Spanish)
|TyC Sports
|Cine Sony
|Nuestra Tele
|Telefe
|Tr3s
|ESTRELLA
|beIN SPORTS Xtra En Espanol
|WAPA America
|VR+
|Canela.TV Hollywood y Mas
|Zona Investigacion TV
|Noiticias Telemundo Ahora
|ES24
|Todo Novelas, Mas Pasiones
|Always Funny en Espanol
|Cine Y Series
|Todo Cine
|Canela.TV Narco Drama
|Canela.TV Pasion Latina
|Canela.TV Deportes
|Gusto en Espanol
|America TeVe
|euronews espanol
|WAPA+
|Cinelatino
|FILMEX CLASICO
|Estrella News
|Canela.TV Clasicos
|FLIMEX Comedia
|Cine EstrellaTV
|UNICA TV
|Telemundo Accion
|RCN Mas
|FILMEX Accion
|Pasiones
|Tastemade en Espanol
|Lucha Plus
|Powernation en Espanol
|Telemundo al Dia
|Fubo Radio 7 - Exitos Latinos
|FILMEX
|Estrella Games
|Fubo Latino Network
What is the subscription plan?
The plan for fubo Latino is straightforward and simple. It's a set cost of $14.99 per month, with the first month at a special discounted price of $9.99. As mentioned, compared to the other packages, it is much lighter on channels but the price reflects this.
|Package
|Channels
|First month
|Monthly cost
|Latino
|52
|$9.99
|$14.99
|Pro
|236
|$64.99
|$84.99
|Elite
|307
|$74.99
|$94.99
What are the benefits of fubo?
No matter which bundle you sign up with, there are a number of added benefits to use. Those for the Latino package are listed below.
✓ Five-day free trial
✓ First is month discounted by 33%
✓ There's no contract either, so you cancel whenever you want
✓ Unlimited Cloud DVR
✓ Keep DVR recordings for up to nine months
✓ Watch on up to THREE devices at once
How do I sign up?
It's easy to sign to fubo, just follow the step below.
- Log on to their website, HERE
- Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
- Click 'next' to enter your details
- Choose the plan you want - pick from Latino, Pro or Elite or packages
- Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
- Set up your payment method
- Enjoy your five-day free trial!
What devices can I use to watch my fubo subscription?
There are plenty of compatible devices, as listed below.
|iPhone
|iPad
|Android phone
|Android tablet
|ROKU
|Apple TV
|Chromecast
|XBOX consoles
|Amazon Fire TV
Is it worth signing up to?
Fubo Latino is a relatively inexpensive monthly fee, especially when you factor in the free trial period and the discounted first month. With over 50 channels and a strong range of sports, soccer matches, as well as other entertainment, fubo Latino is definitely worth the money and perfect for anyone who wants to watch sports and shows in Spanish.