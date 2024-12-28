Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 17: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buccaneers versus Panthers 2024 NFL Week 17 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carolina Panthers travel to Tampa Bay this Sunday to face the Buccaneers in a Week 17 showdown. With playoff aspirations still alive for Tampa Bay, the Panthers will be aiming to play spoiler in this high-stakes clash.

The Buccaneers, holding an 8-7 record, are coming off a narrow 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay trailed 23-14 at the half but found themselves in a position to snatch victory late in the game, only to fumble away their chances. Despite outgaining Dallas 410-317 in total yards, the Bucs fell short due to a 2-0 deficit in turnovers and a 6-for-12 showing on third downs.

The Panthers, at 4-11, are fresh off a dramatic 36-30 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina held a 20-17 lead at the break and extended it to 30-20 in the fourth quarter, but Arizona rallied to force overtime. The Panthers, however, had the final say, securing their fourth win of the season. They outgained the Cardinals 392-382, avoided turnovers, and converted six of 14 third-down attempts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 17 NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, December 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Baker Mayfield recorded an impressive 303 passing yards, connecting for two touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Meanwhile, Bucky Irving contributed 68 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Before their recent setback, the Buccaneers were riding high with a four-game winning streak, securing victories against the Chargers, Raiders, Panthers, and Giants. Tampa Bay's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 28.5 points per contest while racking up 246.1 passing yards and 143.7 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side, they’ve conceded an average of 23.5 points per outing. Mayfield has had a strong season, completing 70.9% of his passes for 3,920 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Mike Evans has been his go-to target, tallying 57 receptions for 818 yards and nine touchdowns.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Whitehead Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle S. Shepard Wide Receiver Out Hamstring B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Izien Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Illness S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Winfield Safety Out Knee C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder K. Britt Linebacker Questionable Ankle C. Otton Tight End Out Knee

Carolina Panthers team news

For the Panthers, their fortunes improved last week as Bryce Young threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Chuba Hubbard dominated on the ground with 152 rushing yards and two scores in their overtime triumph.

Before that win, Carolina had endured a rough patch, losing four straight matchups against the Cowboys, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Chiefs. The Panthers' offense has struggled, averaging 18.9 points per game with 183.5 passing yards and 112.3 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they've been porous, allowing an average of 29.9 points per game. Young has completed 60.2% of his passes this season for 1,949 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, Chuba Hubbard has been a bright spot, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Wonnum Linebacker Questionable Shoulder D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight End Out Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Inactive Coach's Decision C. Hubbard Running Back Questionable Knee N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Questionable Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Illness R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Sanders Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Lewis Guard Questionable Illness C. Smith-Wade Cornerback Out Illness T. Moton Tackle Doubtful Knee A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Knee S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Out Concussion X. Legette Wide Receiver Questionable Hip A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps C. Cherelus Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe J. Horn Cornerback Doubtful Hip D. Johnson Running Back Questionable Undisclosed T. Wallace Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder

More NFL news and coverage