Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buccaneers versus 49ers 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams eager to make a strong push in the second half of the NFL season will square off this Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5).

Both teams are sitting around the .500 mark through nine games, fully aware that a string of victories starting this weekend could propel them into playoff contention. This game could prove to be a pivotal moment for whichever team manages to come out on top.

The 49ers are entering this matchup well-rested after their bye week, giving them ample time to recover physically and refine their strategy for the upcoming contest against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have struggled in recent weeks, suffering losses at home to the Ravens and Falcons before falling in overtime to the Chiefs in Kansas City. Despite scoring 24 or more points in each of these defeats, their defense couldn’t contain their opponents. In the loss to Kansas City, Baker Mayfield threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough in the six-point defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 827 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

On the Bucs side, Baker Mayfield has been impressive, averaging 265.4 passing yards per game with a remarkable 71.4% completion rate. He leads the entire NFL with 23 passing touchdowns, alongside nine interceptions. However, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, his top receiving targets, are both sidelined for this game. As a result, Sterling Shepard will step up as the primary wide receiver, despite having just 159 receiving yards this season. Cade Otton, the reliable tight end, has been a consistent performer with 421 yards and four touchdowns, having appeared in every game. In the backfield, Bucky Irving, the rookie running back, has proven to be a key contributor with 419 yards and three touchdowns.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Whitehead Safety Questionable Quadriceps S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Smith Safety Questionable Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed J. McMillan Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed V. Vea Nose Tackle Questionable Hip J. Dean Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Evans Wide Receiver Out Hamstring G. Gaines Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder

San Francisco 49ers team news

It remains uncertain whether Christian McCaffrey will be available for this game, as head coach Kyle Shanahan offered little clarity on the situation.

When questioned if McCaffrey would have his usual workload if he plays, Shanahan replied, "It definitely could [be a normal workload], but it also definitely might not." This suggests that Jordan Mason could still see significant action in the backfield.

Mason has accumulated 685 rushing yards on a solid 5.1 yards per carry, along with three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has been steady but not spectacular at quarterback. He is averaging 262.6 passing yards per game, with a 64.5% completion rate, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In his most recent game against Dallas, Purdy threw for 260 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. George Kittle led the team with a big performance, and now has 503 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the season. Deebo Samuel has contributed 406 receiving yards, though he has only one touchdown to his name so far.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Injured Reserve Wrist P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Oblique C. Ward Cornerback Out Personal N. Bosa Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Conley Wide Receiver Out Hamstring K. Givens Defensive Lineman Out Groin M. Mustapha Safety Questionable Calf B. Aiyuk Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL

More NFL news and coverage