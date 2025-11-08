Where to watch today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The New England Patriots roll into Florida at 7-2, set for a marquee cross-conference test against the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First place in the AFC East meets the leader of the NFC South, and both teams are trying to prove they belong in the league’s top tier.

Buccaneers vs Patriots date and start time

The Buccaneers and the Patriots will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Buccaneers vs Patriots on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

New England squeaked out a 24-23 win over Atlanta to push its win streak to six straight. It wasn't the sharpest outing from Drake Maye, and he’ll need to be much cleaner if the Patriots want to walk out of Tampa with another statement victory. The national conversation has been split. Some are ready to crown the Patriots as contenders again. Others want to see them beat a heavyweight before handing out praise. A win at Raymond James Stadium would silence plenty of critics.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, handled New Orleans with ease before running into a wall against Detroit the week prior. Their only other defeat came at the hands of the reigning champion Eagles. Todd Bowles has this Tampa defense firing on all cylinders. They create pressure from everywhere, disguise coverage well, and make young quarterbacks uncomfortable. That’s the exact storm Maye will have to navigate.

Tampa is also coming in fresh. They're off a bye week, with extra time to self-scout and scheme. And so far this year, teams coming off a bye against opponents who aren’t are a perfect 6-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Buccaneers vs Patriots.

In the US, Buccaneers vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch highlights of Buccaneers vs Patriots

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 10 matchup between the Buccaneers and the Patriots will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

