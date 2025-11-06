Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, highlighting an intriguing matchup on the NFL Week 10 slate.

The Buccaneers enter the second half of the season with a 6-2 record, sitting firmly in second place in the NFC playoff picture. Despite battling through injuries to several key contributors, Tampa Bay has managed to keep its foot on the gas and maintain momentum. However, the path ahead won’t be a walk in the park, coming out of the bye week, the Bucs face a demanding stretch that will test their depth and resilience.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have found new life under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, posting an impressive 7-2 mark and holding a comfortable lead atop the AFC East. With the Bills (5-2) still chasing but struggling to close the gap, New England looks every bit the part of a contender once again. Tampa Bay, though, will be up against one of the league’s hottest teams—similar to their earlier challenges against powerhouses like Philadelphia and Detroit, the two opponents who’ve managed to hand them defeats this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots kick-off time

NFL Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers and the Patriots will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Buccaneers could find themselves shorthanded when they square off with the Patriots on Sunday. Neither Chris Godwin nor Bucky Irving was seen on the practice field to open the week, which casts real doubt on their availability for the Week 10 tilt. Godwin is still working his way back from that fibula issue, and the Bucs offense looks noticeably less dynamic when he’s not lining up out wide.

Baker Mayfield has been the steady hand guiding their offense, amassing 1,919 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions, while completing 63.9% of his passes. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka has quickly become his favorite weapon, leading the team with 562 yards and five scores, while veteran Sterling Shepard and tight end Cade Otton continue to give Mayfield dependable options. The run game has done just enough to keep defenses honest, with Rachaad White totaling 287 yards and four touchdowns, and Bucky Irving chipping in 237 yards in a limited role.

On the defensive side, Tampa Bay has been consistent in critical moments. Linebackers Lavonte David and SirVocea Dennis have combined for over 100 tackles, while Yaya Diaby anchors the pass rush with four sacks. In the secondary, Jamel Dean has snagged three interceptions, and Antoine Winfield Jr. remains a difference-maker with his versatility and big-play ability.

New England Patriots team news

New England is dealing with its own laundry list of concerns. Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayshon Boutte were also sidelined from Wednesday’s session, leaving their roles in the Patriots' attack very much in question. If these playmakers can't shake off their respective injuries, this matchup might lose a serious chunk of its explosive potential, and we could be looking at a grind-it-out affair rather than a highlight-reel showcase.

The Patriots keep finding ways to win behind impressive rookie signal-caller Drake Maye, who’s been nothing short of efficient this season. The young quarterback has thrown for 2,285 yards, tallying 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions, while completing an outstanding 74.1% of his passes.

Stefon Diggs remains his go-to target with 508 receiving yards and a pair of scores, while Kayshon Boutte has emerged as a dynamic red-zone threat with 431 yards and five touchdowns. Hunter Henry continues to be a steady presence at tight end, notching four TDs of his own. On the ground, the backfield duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson has combined for over 560 rushing yards, providing balance to the offensive attack.

Defensively, New England has been as tough as they come. Harold Landry III spearheads the pass rush with 5.5 sacks, while linebacker Robert Spillane has been everywhere, racking up 72 tackles and two interceptions. Marcus Jones has also contributed two picks in the secondary.

Watch and live stream Buccaneers vs Patriots in the USA

The Buccaneers vs Patriots game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Buccaneers vs Patriots worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Buccaneers vs Patriots tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Buccaneers vs Patriots Fantasy Football

Drake Maye (21.5 projected points) is starting to look like the real deal in fantasy circles, and Week 10 only strengthens that case. Tampa Bay has been a middle-of-the-pack defense against quarterbacks, but the real kicker is their vulnerability to QB scrambling — they’ve allowed the second-most rushing yards to the position. That’s a green light for Maye managers. Keep him locked in as a confident QB1 and enjoy what should be a fun, back-and-forth showdown on Sunday.

TreyVeon Henderson (10.4 projected points) continues to showcase versatility, hauling in four catches for 32 yards last week while handling pass protection responsibilities like a seasoned vet. The real intrigue, though, lies ahead: the Patriots' fantasy playoff stretch features the Bills, Ravens, and Jets, with the Bengals and Giants in Weeks 12-13. If Henderson hits his stride across that slate, there’s a genuine chance he finishes his rookie season as one of the better late-year breakout backs. It also helps that New England boasts the most favorable remaining schedule for running backs.

Stefon Diggs (8.3 projected points) remains steady as ever, maybe not the weekly blow-up threat he once was, but still a dependable source of targets and scoring chances in this evolving Patriots offense under Maye's guidance. His recent touchdown saved an otherwise quiet afternoon, but the volume remains reassuring. With New England chasing their eighth win of the season, Diggs should stay firmly in lineups as a safe WR2.

Over in Tampa, Baker Mayfield (19.6 projected points) is still on the injury report with a couple of lingering aches, but nothing suggesting real danger. He practiced fully and is on track to play, barring any setbacks. Expect him under center against the Patriots with his usual fire, and perhaps a chip on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Emeka Egbuka (10.3 projected points) is primed for another feature role, regardless of whether Chris Godwin suits up. Sitting as the WR9 on the season, Egbuka's usage and reliability have cemented him as a low-end WR1, even in what shapes up to be a tougher matchup. The targets will be there, and he's made the most of them all year.

Buccaneers vs Patriots Game Predictions

Given how ineffective New England's ground game has been, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, it might be wiser for the Patriots to abandon the run altogether against a Tampa Bay defense that’s allowing the same rate per rush. The feeling is mutual on the other side, as the Buccaneers (3.8 ypc) will find it tough to move the ball on the ground against a stout Patriots front that's surrendering only 75.4 rushing yards per contest.

Both teams have also held up well against the pass lately, though New England could find an edge through the air with Tampa Bay currently short-handed at wide receiver. This matchup stands out as one of the most intriguing on the Week 10 slate, with the winner potentially gaining a valuable boost in the race for the No. 1 playoff seed in their conference.

New England's aerial attack should help them stay in striking distance, but Tampa Bay's stingy defense and strong home form give them the upper hand. Expect a tightly contested battle that remains close throughout, with the Buccaneers finding a late touchdown to seal the deal.

Final Score Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevail, 27–23.

Buccaneers vs Patriots Betting Odds

Spread

Patriots +2.5 (-105)

Buccaneers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Patriots: +120

Buccaneers: -142

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

Useful links