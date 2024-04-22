How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as the start time and team news.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will meet again for the second game two of their best-of-seven series on Monday night in Boston.

Boston took the opening game of the series with a dominating 5-1 display, but they know better than anyone else that a series is not over until they win four games, having won Game 1 and lost the series last year. The Leafs, on the other hand, lost Game 1 and won their series. Thus, this series is far from over.

Toronto will look to avoid an 0-2 deficit with a victory on Monday night and reclaim home-ice advantage away from the Bruins.

Will the Maple Leafs square things up and steal home ice advantage or will the Bruins take a 2-0 series lead?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL matchup, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, April 22, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

The Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the highly-anticipated NHL matchup on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Team News & Key Leaders

Boston Bruins

Boston have five injured players on their report. Milan Lucic (ankle) with an ankle injury and Matthew Poitras is out for the year with a shoulder issue. Justin Brazeau and Derek Forbort are out indefinitely.

In their 5-1 victory, Jake DeBrusk bagged a power play brace, while assisting in another. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy had two assists each. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman was terrific, stopping 35 of 36 shots against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will benefit from the possible return of 40-goal scorer William Nylander, who missed Game 1 with an undisclosed injury. Toronto have six players listed on the injury report. Matt Murray, John Klingberg, and Jake Muzzin are all out for the season, while Calle Jarnkrok is out indefinitely with a hand issue. Bobby McMann is questionable.

Toronto wasted several golden opportunities early in the game to make things interesting, but now have to recover to try and grab home-ice advantage away from the Bruins in game two. David Kampf scored the lone goal for Toronto, while Connor Dewar and Ryan Reaves provided an assist each in the effort. John Tavares led the team with six shots on goal, while goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 23-of-28 shots.

The NHL's leading goal scorer, Auston Matthews, was held goalless on five shots with one hitting the post on what appeared to be an open net.

Head-to-Head Record

When the teams last met in the 2018 Playoffs, the Bruins won Game 1 and Game 2 en route to a 4-2 series victory.