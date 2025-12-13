Where to watch today's Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

For the first time in ten years, the Denver Broncos (11-2) head into the holiday stretch sitting on the AFC throne. They’re the lone team still perfect on their home turf, riding a 10-game heater and sending 11 straight visitors home empty-handed over the last 14 months.

Broncos vs Packers date and start time

The Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:25 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 14, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm CT / 1:25 pm PT Venue Empower Field at Mile High Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Broncos vs Packers on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: CBS

Streaming service:Fubo, Paramount+

Week 15 delivers one of the NFL’s true headliners, a primetime showdown stacked with star power on both sides of the ball. Micah Parsons and Nik Bonitto. Jordan Love and Bo Nix. Two heavyweight defenses. Two offenses that thrive on timely strikes. It has all the makings of a sneak-peek preview of February football.

Denver’s rise has been fueled by a resilience that’s become their calling card. Since suffering back-to-back, heartbreaking walk-off losses to the Chargers and Colts early in the season, the Broncos have flipped the script. They rattled off an NFL-record nine consecutive comeback wins before finally enjoying a stress-free victory in Las Vegas last week, and they matched another record with four straight wins decided by a field goal or fewer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Broncos vs Packers.

READ MORE: Broncos vs Packers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

In the US, Broncos vs Packers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming services, Fubo and Paramount+, both of which are currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch highlights of Broncos vs Packers

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 15 matchup between the Broncos and the Packers will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

More NFL news and coverage