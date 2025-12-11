Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Green Bay Packers head to Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 14, to square off with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field in a key Week 15 matchup.

Green Bay entered its early-season bye at 2-1-1, having tied Dallas, dropped a tight one to Cleveland, and picked up victories over Detroit and Washington. After the week off, the Packers caught fire, ripping off six wins in eight games. Their only stumbles during that stretch came against Carolina and Philadelphia, while they notched quality victories over Cincinnati, Arizona, Pittsburgh, New York, Minnesota, and another over Detroit. All told, the Packers sit at 8-3-1 through 12 contests and look like a team settling into a solid rhythm.

Denver’s path has been even more impressive. The Broncos opened the season with a win over Tennessee before tripping against Indianapolis and the Chargers. From there, Sean Payton’s squad went on a tear, stringing together victories over Cincinnati, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, and Kansas City to build one of the league’s longest winning streaks. Coming off their bye, they scraped out an overtime thriller against Washington to move to 10-2 across their first 12 games.

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

NFL Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:25 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers lineups DEN - Line up Substitutes GB - Line up Substitutes

Denver Broncos team news

For the Broncos to pull off a win in Week 15, Bo Nix will need to deliver a clean, efficient performance. Matching Love’s level, especially on the road in Denver, could be enough to swing the game in their favor.

The Broncos also have some injury concerns, with TE Nate Adkins (knee) and DT D.J. Jones (ankle) listed as questionable for the matchup.

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers team news

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been putting together an impressive season, flirting with MVP-level play. He’s already tossed 22 touchdown passes against just four interceptions and has been consistently sharp throughout the year.

Injuries could factor into Sunday’s game, as WR Savion Williams (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), and LB Kristian Welch (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Broncos vs Packers in the USA

The Broncos and the Packers game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Broncos vs Packers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Broncos vs Packers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Broncos vs Packers Fantasy Football

Jordan Love was efficient in Week 14, going 17-of-25 for 234 yards with three touchdowns and a single interception, adding one rush for a loss of a yard in the Packers’ 28-21 win over the Bears.

Love has been on a hot streak lately, tossing multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four outings. However, Week 15 presents a tougher challenge against a stout Denver Broncos defense, making him a riskier fantasy option across all formats.

For Bo Nix, his rushing touchdown was the only highlight of a quiet fantasy performance, as he failed to find the end zone through the air. Nix has now thrown just one passing touchdown in his last three games, leaving fantasy managers frustrated. He’ll be looking to get back on track against Green Bay this week.

R.J. Harvey continues to emerge as Denver’s go-to back, generating fantasy value through high usage, especially near the goal line and in the passing game. Meanwhile, McLaughlin remains in a secondary role, making him a decent handcuff for Harvey owners but offering limited standalone value at this point.

Broncos vs Packers Game Predictions

The Broncos have the defensive chops to give Green Bay real trouble, we’ve already seen a similar formula work for Cleveland earlier this season. What Denver doesn’t have right now is a consistent ground game, especially since J.K. Dobbins went down. That lack of balance keeps forcing Bo Nix to shoulder more than he should.

Jordan Love and the Packers won’t need to light up the scoreboard to come out on top; 17 points might be enough in this kind of grind-it-out matchup. Still, Nix has a knack for keeping Denver afloat with a couple of clutch throws, so this one likely stays tight deep into the fourth quarter.

In the end, I’m backing Green Bay’s defense to stand tall on the final possession. The Packers come up with a game-saving stop and edge out a one-point win.

Broncos vs Packers Betting Odds

Spread

Packers -2.5 (-110)

Broncos +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers: -135

Broncos: +115

Total

43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

DEN - Form All Las Vegas Raiders 17 - 24 Denver Broncos W

Washington Commanders 26 - 27 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs W

Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders W

Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos W GB - Form All Green Bay Packers 28 - 21 Chicago Bears W

Detroit Lions 24 - 31 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings W

New York Giants 20 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles L

Head-to-Head Record

DEN Last 5 matches GB 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Denver Broncos 27 - 2 Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos 19 - 17 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 27 - 16 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 20 - 17 Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos 29 - 10 Green Bay Packers

Useful links