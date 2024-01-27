Brighton Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will put their seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions on the line when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's Women's Super League contest.

The Seagulls have seen an upturn in fortunes since the new year after winning just two of their 10 WSL games before the winter break (D2, L6). The hosts' are riding on a three-game winning run across all competitions, and currently sitting in eighth place with 11 points to their name.

Whilst Brighton may begin to start looking up the table once again, that is impossible for Chelsea, who sit three points clear at the top of WSL ahead of the weekend and come into this on the back of a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EDT Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Chelsea Women will face off on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Broadfield Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm EDT for the fans in the US.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League match between Brighton and Chelsea will not be televised in the US, but live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Brighton are expected to be without Charlie Rule and Jorelyn Carabali after the pair missed the 3-2 win over Bristol City. Madison Haley is progressing well in her injury recovery, but Sunday's contest may come too soon for the American forward.

After rotating her starting XI in the midweek cup win over Charlton, Melissa Phillips could opt to revert to her strongest XI. Norway international Elisabeth Terland, who has scored five goals in her past four outings across all competitions, will be looking to continue her brilliant form when she spearheads the attack against Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Baggaley; Kullberg, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Pattinson; Bremer, Losada, Zigiotti Olme, Symonds, Robinson; Terland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea will be without the services of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Katerina Svitkova, Catarino Macario, and star striker Sam Kerr due to various injury concerns.

Kerr's recent injury means head coach Emma Hayes has had to shake things up at the top this month, and Lauren James thrived in the No.10 role behind Mia Fishel in the win over United.

James is ahead of Fran Kirby in the pecking order right now, but Hayes chose to rest the 22-year-old forward on Wednesday as part of the rotation and bring Kirby back into the XI. James could return to fold here and is likely to carve out a handful of chances for herself.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Buchanan, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Fishel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/10/2023 Chelsea FC Women 4-4 Brighton Women's Super League 09/03/2023 Chelsea FC Women 3-3 Brighton Women's Super League 23/10/2022 Brighton 0-2 Chelsea FC Women Women's Super League 23/01/2022 Brighton 0-0 Chelsea FC Women Women's Super League 02/10/2021 Chelsea FC Women 3-1 Brighton Women's Super League

