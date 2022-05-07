Brighton vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester United can solidify their European charge with what feels like rare consecutive wins when they make the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways last time out against Brentford, in a much-needed morale booster for Ralf Rangnick's side - but they will know that a tough test awaits them against the Seagulls.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Date May 7, 2022 Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, McGill Defenders Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Roberts, Veltman, Turns, Offiah Midfielders Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Leonard Forwards Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck, Ferguson, Sarmiento

The Seagulls have arguably overperformed and underperformed this term - a paradox owing to the drive of their manager and the arguable limitations of his squad.

But Brighton are a tough nut to crack, and they'll prove a sturdy test against United, even if their recent history suggests this result will not go their way.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard; Gross, Mac Allister; Welbeck.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

A new dawn is just around the corner for the Red Devils, and it is prime time now for players to put themselves in the shop window as Erik ten Hag plots their future.

Cristiano Ronaldo's United homecoming hasn't delivered the promised riches but with suggestions pointing towards him remaining at Old Trafford next term, he will likely be out to burnish his haul on the south coast.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Mata, Fernandes; Ronaldo.

Last five results

Brighton results Man Utd results Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Apr 30) Man Utd 3-0 Brentford (May 2) Brighton 2-2 Southampton (Apr 24) Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea (Apr 28) Man City 3-0 Brighton (Apr 20) Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23) Spurs 0-1 Brighton (Apr 16) Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Apr 19) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9) Man Utd 3-2 Norwich (Apr 16)

Head-to-head