Brighton vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Manchester United can solidify their European charge with what feels like rare consecutive wins when they make the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this weekend.
The Red Devils got back to winning ways last time out against Brentford, in a much-needed morale booster for Ralf Rangnick's side - but they will know that a tough test awaits them against the Seagulls.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
|Date
|May 7, 2022
|Times
|12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Brighton roster
|Goalkeepers
|Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, McGill
|Defenders
|Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Roberts, Veltman, Turns, Offiah
|Midfielders
|Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Leonard
Forwards
|Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck, Ferguson, Sarmiento
The Seagulls have arguably overperformed and underperformed this term - a paradox owing to the drive of their manager and the arguable limitations of his squad.
But Brighton are a tough nut to crack, and they'll prove a sturdy test against United, even if their recent history suggests this result will not go their way.
Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard; Gross, Mac Allister; Welbeck.
|Position
|Man Utd roster
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga
A new dawn is just around the corner for the Red Devils, and it is prime time now for players to put themselves in the shop window as Erik ten Hag plots their future.
Cristiano Ronaldo's United homecoming hasn't delivered the promised riches but with suggestions pointing towards him remaining at Old Trafford next term, he will likely be out to burnish his haul on the south coast.
Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Mata, Fernandes; Ronaldo.
Last five results
|Brighton results
|Man Utd results
|Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Apr 30)
|Man Utd 3-0 Brentford (May 2)
|Brighton 2-2 Southampton (Apr 24)
|Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea (Apr 28)
|Man City 3-0 Brighton (Apr 20)
|Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23)
|Spurs 0-1 Brighton (Apr 16)
|Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Apr 19)
|Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9)
|Man Utd 3-2 Norwich (Apr 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|2/15/2022
|Man Utd 2-0 Brighton
|4/4/2021
|Man Utd 2-1 Brighton
|9/30/2020
|Brighton 0-3 Man Utd
|9/26/2020
|Brighton 2-3 Man Utd
|6/30/2020
|Brighton 0-3 Man Utd