How to get Brazil vs Japan tickets: World Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brazil are in Houston this Monday (June 29), as their search for a sixth World Cup crown continues. Their opponents are Japan in one of the most highly anticipated Round of 32 clashes.

Having dominantly locked up the top spot in Group C, the star-studded Seleção enters the win-or-go-home rounds as favorites to continue their march to the title.

Japan won't be pushovers though. The Samurai Blue came through a tough group unbeaten and will be remembered for their famous World Cup wins over Germany and Spain in Qatar four years ago.



Let GOAL help guide you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats for Brazil vs Japan and what prices you can expect to pay.

When does Brazil vs Japan kick-off?

World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

How to buy Brazil vs Japan World Cup tickets

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Brazil vs Japan World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Brazil vs Japan World Cup: Everything you need to know

Brazil vs Japan Form

Brazil vs Japan: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Brazil vs Japan team news