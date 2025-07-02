This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mike Williams

Top streaming services offering free trials right now in 2025

Try before you buy! Explore the best streaming platforms that have free trials available this month, with GOAL's guide

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 230+

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

In 2025, there are plenty of streaming services to pick from in the United States when it comes to finding a TV package that shows all the live sports you need and offers up a wide selection of news, entertainment and family viewing.

Some of the biggest names in the streaming television provider world, such as fubo (formerly fuboTV), Sling TV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV, make up the main competition, with others such as Xfinity also competing for your hard-earned cash, it can be hard to pick the best streaming provider for you, your specific needs and budget.

So whether you are a sports fanatic who needs to watch every single soccer game in the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, or FIFA Club World Cup, or simply want access to 24-hour news and your favorite entertainment shows, GOAL is here to walk you through the types of free trials the big providers offer and what sort of subscriptions they have beyond a trial period.

What is fubo?

New Fubo LogoFubo

Fubo is one of the better OTT (over-the-top) choices on the market when it comes to cable-cutting streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

What is YouTubeTV?

Youtube TV logo (large)YTTV

YouTube TV, or YTTV for short, is the popular video streaming website's television offerings for subscribers. The brand aims to compete with the established providers out there, like fubo and DIRECTV, offering over 100 channels, including live sports, news, and entertainment. And for what it's worth, YTTV has a strong and competitive package which is why it's a popular choice with today's generation of streamers and sports lovers.

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV logo (large)Sling TV

Sling TV is the most wallet-friendly OTT streaming provider available, offering lower prices for a budget service providing all sorts of live TV and OD content, across dozens of channels that air sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news and current affairs.

What is DIRECTV?

DirecTV header logo

DIRECTV is known for giving subscribers digital satellite, streaming (DIRECTV Stream), and linear television (traditional scheduled programming) options.

Digital satellite is their main service, with plenty of ways to watch and experience the masses of content available through their streaming deals via their dedicated DIRECTV Stream service that competes with the above providers.

Do fubo, YTTV, Sling TV and DIRECT all offer free trials?

fubo mobile and laptopfubo

When it comes to offering a taster of what's available, each provider has something very different to offer - ranging from a lengthy, completely free period to try out all the channels, including live sports, on-demand content, and other features, to no free trial at all.

Here's a look at what each one offers new customers who are thinking of signing up.

ProviderFree trial periodWhat's included?How do you continue with a plan?
FuboFive daysEverything on the selected planAllow the trial period to elapse
YTTV21 daysBase PlanAllow the trial period to elapse
Sling TVNonen/an/a
DIRECTVFive daysEverything on the selected planAllow the trial period to elapse

Plan price comparison

Each of the most popular providers have a variety of plans to sign up to, ranging from budget-friendly to top tier complete packages for all the family.

ProviderSubscriptionsChannelsDVR StorageSimultaneous streamPrice (monthly)
Fubo

Pro

Elite

Latino

230+

300+

50+

Unlimited Cloud

Unlimited Cloud

Unlimited Cloud

10 at home, Three on-the-go

10 at home, Three on-the-go

Two

$84.99

$94.99

$14.99

DIRECTV StreamEntertainment90+Unlimited CloudUnlimited at home, Three on-the-go$84.99
Choice125+Unlimited CloudUnlimited at home, Three on-the-go$89.99
Ultimate160+Unlimited CloudUnlimited at home, Three on-the-go$119.99
Premier185+Unlimited CloudUnlimited at home, Three on-the-go$164.99
Sling TVOrange3550 hoursOne$45.99
Blue4650 hoursThree$50.99
Orange & Blue50+50 hoursFour$65.99
YouTube TVBase Plan130+UnlimitedThree$82.99
Major sports each provider offers

fubo sports at homefubo

When it comes to live sports, on-demand sporting content, as well as the types of sports and league available, each offers something different depending on who you decide to sign up with and, significantly, how much you are willing to pay.

ProviderTop sports on offerTop sports channels
Fubo

Soccer, MLB, NBA, NFL,

NCAA, Motor racing, golf,

ESPN/2/U, FS1/2, USA,

CBS Sports Network, beIN Sports,

F1, NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network

YTTVNFL, NBA, WWE, golf, motor racingESPN/2/U, FS1/2, NLF Network, NBA TV
Sling TV

College basketball, NFL, NHL,

MLB, soccer, golf, Nascar

ESPN/2/3, MotorTrend, FS1, TBS, TNT
DIRECTV

Soccer, MLB, NBA, NFL, NCAA,

Motor racing, golf

ESPN/2 FS1/2, MotorTrend,

MLB Network, NBA TV,

Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network

Which is the best streaming provider for a free trial?

One thing is for certain: there are many options when it comes to picking the right provider to go with, especially from a personal point of view.

Key things to consider are whether a provider can accommodate your needs, in terms of showing the sports you are into, the shows you like, as well as a package of decent benefits and, perhaps most significantly, whether the price is right and fits your own budget.

Notably, Sling TV don't give potential subscribers the chance to try it for free, whereas YTTV gives the longest duration of three weeks, with fubo and DIRECTV at a respectable five days to test out the service.

Each provider will automatically carry through and begin to charge you for the selected plan based on the trial plan you've picked. So if you don't want to pay for it and just wanted to try it out, make sure you cancel within the trial period.

The good thing with some of the providers, such as fubo, is that you are not tied into any long-term contracts, so can decide on a month-by-month basis if you wish to continue, pause or end your subscription.

The best streaming provider as an overall package?

When it comes to selecting a provider to move forward with, each had their own positives and drawbacks. Overall though, fubo is arguably the strongest contender as the most accessible and well-rounded package on the market.

While YTTV offers a competitive cost with a good amount of channels and functionality, fubo has more channels and greater sporting options to pick from. Sling TV may be the most affordable, but has a fraction of the channels the high-end providers, such as fubo and DIRECTV, do.

Speaking of DIRECTV, this is a viable option for anyone looking to get a big channel choice, especially when it comes to sports, but does come at a hefty price.

When you compare DIRECTV to what fubo offers (the latter being up to half the monthly price and far more flexible for cancelling), the fact fubo also gifts customers 100+ more channels means the best all-round package is obviously swaying towards fubo's Pro or Elite packages.

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.

Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.

There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being blocked. Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smother.

This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access local channels. using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, but generally fubo is region and country specific.