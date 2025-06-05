This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mike Williams

Is fubo free with Amazon Prime? All you need to know

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

Wondering if your Prime subscription includes fubo? Here's everything that's included – and what’s not

With so many streaming options and platforms available in 2025, it can be a little confusing or overwhelming. For example, you can have access to streaming services such as Netflix and Paramount+ via certain OTT (over-the-top) subscription deals, through higher tier packages or simply as an add-on to your new or existing subscription. But none of them are free per se; with one of the most asked online question being whether fubo (formerly FuboTV) is free to use on Amazon Prime.

While streaming services such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime have begun to offer some sports coverage, such as Major League Soccer (MLS) and the UEFA Champions League respectively, that is only a fraction of what a provider like fubo can provide its customers. When it comes to the extensive sports coverage and television channels their packages contain, there's good reason why it's one of the most popular providers on the market.

If you're unsure about what fubo is and whether it is free with Amazon Prime, and what their subscriptions do include, then it's time to sit back and allow GOAL to guide you through what's on offer when it comes to the channels and, most importantly, live and on-demand content the provider has to offer.

What is fubo?

Fubo is one of the better choices of the OTT streaming providers, offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels, there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its varied channels showcase all sorts of sports, including NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international sports competitions. Fubo boasts lots of soccer as well, specifically the English Premier League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.

Is fubo free with Amazon Prime?

People are often searching on Google to see whether fubo is free on Amazon Prime – and the simple answer to this is no, it isn't. Fubo isn't free on any streaming platform or provider as it is a provider itself, and is only available when a plan is selected from their three package options, either Pro, Elite or Latino, through their official website.

That said, you can access fubo, providing you have a paid-for subscription, through other devices such as an Amazon Fire Stick. But that's about as near to it 'being on Amazon' as you'll get.

The truth is that no streaming service is completely free through Amazon Prime, unless they have an affiliation with a provider that offers a free trial (both Paramount+ and Mubi have offered this in the past and still do).

That said, when it comes to testing out fubo without having to pay, there is a five-day free trial you can sign up for.

amazon prime logo

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across both packages.

BKFCF1Golf PassGolf PPGA Tour
USASEC ESPNNHL NetworkLocked On Sports
FOXACCN ESPNNFL RedsZoneYES
FS1/FS1 4KReal Madrid TVMLB NetworkSportsman Channel
FS2Origin SportsMLB StrikeZoneWillow Sports
FXSwerve SportsMLB Big InningFox Soccer Plus
FXXWomen's Sports NetworkTennis ChannelBIG Network
NBCPG TVGolTVNLSE
Marquee Sports NetworkPFLTyC SportsWFN
CBS Sports NetworkBLEAV SportsTigo SportsFight Network
The Golf ChannelBLEAV FootballNESNGame+
NFL NetworkPAC-12 NetworkMASN/2Sports Now
Bein Sports/ñMotorTrendMSG/+Players TV
ESPNUniversoRangers Sports NetworkStadium
ESPN2Fubo Sports Network/2ROOT Sports NorthwestSports Grid
ESPNUNBA TVSpace City Home NetworkF1 Channel
Boxing TVDP World TourSurferPower Sports World
FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-MAN CITYAFP

What entertainment channels does fubo carry?

Not only does fubo provide a healthy amount of sports options, their entertainment is also extensive, from true crime to kids cartoons. Here is a selection of the top entertainment channels.

American CrimesBaywatch RemasteredFail Army
Bloomberg TelevisionBravoGreat American Family
CHARGE!CINEVAULTGRIT
CLEO TVComedy CentralGusto TV
Disney ChannelDisney Jr.Hallmark Channel
Disney XDFreeformKitchen Nightmares
EarthXFubo MoviesLaw & Crime
HOMEMTVNat Geo
NickelodeonPopular ScienceQVC
SYFYUniversal MoviesVH1

What news channels does fubo carry?

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

ABC NEWS LIVEESPN News
CBS News 24/7Euro News
FOX News ChannelNBC News Now
NEWSMAXNEWSMAX 2
LIVE NOW FOXNEWS NATION
Salem News ChannelScripps News
NBC News Now logoNBC

Fubo add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

PackageMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
NBA League Pass $16.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99
fubo logo tv dealsfubo

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

DealChannelsIncludesPrice (monthly)First monthSimultaneous screensCloud DVR
Pro234Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$64.9910Unlimited
Elite306Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$74.9910Unlimited
Latino52$14.99$9.99TwoUnlimited


How to sign up to fubo's free trial

Fubo currently has an extensive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more is when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

  • Log on to their website, HERE
  • Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
  • Click 'next' to enter your details
  • Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
  • Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly (both offer discounts)
  • Set up your payment
  • Enjoy your five-day free trial!

Note: To try out just a free trial, be sure to cancel your subscription before the fifth day elapses, otherwise enjoy the televisual wonders of what fubo has to offer on a monthly basis.

The bottom line

The big question you're probably asking is whether fubo is a provider you should subscribe to, especially over the competition out there. While we have established that it is in fact not a free service to use on Amazon Prime, it is, however, a well-priced all-round TV streaming package that offers customers two options: the Pro or Elite package, as well as a Latino option, which contains an incredible amount of live channels for sports coverage, as well as on-demand shows and events you can access within your plan.

Keeping things clear and simple, while competitively affordable, is what attracts people to sign up with fubo. It'll satisfy all tastes, from sports fans, to soap opera buffs, to kids that enjoy their cartoons, to those wanting to stay updated on current affairs, round-the-clock news, or simply some good, old-fashioned family entertainment.

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game SixGetty Images Sport

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.