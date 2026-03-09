UEFA Champions League soccer on Paramount+: Schedule, teams, commentators, analysts and more

The UEFA Champions League remains the undisputed pinnacle of club football. This season, European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are locked in a fierce battle to dethrone the reigning kings, PSG. After years of heartbreak, the Parisians finally clinched their first-ever title last season, and they’ve shown no signs of slowing down in their quest for a repeat.

Date Match TV Channel / Streaming Provider 03/10 Galatasaray vs Liverpool Paramount+ 03/10 Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Paramount+ 03/10 Atlético Madrid vs Tottenham Paramount+ 03/10 Newcastle United vs Barcelona Paramount+ 03/11 Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal Paramount+ 03/11 PSG vs Chelsea Paramount+ 03/11 Real Madrid vs Manchester City Paramount+ 03/11 Bodø/Glimt vs Sporting CP Paramount+

What TV channel is UEFA Champions League soccer on?

In the United States, CBS Sports remains the exclusive English-language home for the UEFA Champions League through the 2029-30 season. While the vast majority of the tournament has transitioned to a digital-first approach, fans can still find select high-profile matches televised on the linear CBS broadcast network and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). However, to ensure you don’t miss a single minute of the action, Paramount+ is the essential destination, as it is the only platform that broadcasts every single match of the tournament live, from the initial league phase all the way through to the final at the Puskás Aréna.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+Paramount+ is a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Paramount Global. The service launched in the United States in 2014 as CBS All Access, draws its content from the libraries of CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime and Paramount Pictures.

Following a merger of CBS with Viacom, content was expanded in 2021, and the service was rebranded as Paramount+.

It is also home to multiple sports like Soccer, Football, Basketball and Golf. With exciting movies and sports in its lineup, Paramount+ is pretty much an essential subscription for sports and movie lovers.

Paramount+ offers a free trial to its users and is moderately priced at just $7.99 per month. It gives the users access to a wide array of sports, original shows and movies. The service is available on both Android and iOS and can be used on smart TVs with streaming devices like Roku and Fire TV Stick.

Champions League Coverage on Paramount+

CBS acquired the English language rights to UEFA club competitions in 2019, for three seasons beginning from the 2021-22 season. However, the pandemic forced Turner Sports to drop out of its original deal earlier than expected, and CBS stepped in to begin its coverage early.

After running the show impressively, UEFA extended the deal with CBS until 2030. The deal sees Paramount+ remain as the live and exclusive home of the Champions League for the foreseeable future.

Paramount+ offers live streaming of all the games of the Champions League. Right from the group stages to knockout rounds and finals, every game is available on the platform.

If you missed a live game, Paramount+ offers you video on demand for all the games almost immediately after their conclusion. You can watch the highlights, top goals and saves on the service as well.

Paramount+ also offers a UEFA Champions League Today studio show featuring news and analysis. Their hit CBS Golazo show also hooks the viewers and gives them unique insights into the game.

How to Watch the Champions League on Paramount+?

To watch the Champions League on Paramount+, you need to have a valid account and subscribe to their services to catch all the action live. Here's a detailed breakdown of all the steps.

Launch the Paramount+ App or Go to the Website: Open the Paramount+ app on your smart TV, streaming device, or mobile phone, or navigate to paramountplus.com on your computer or mobile web browser. Locate the Sign In Option: On the app or website, find and select the "Sign In" option. Choose Sign In Method: Depending on your device and subscription type, you might have options like "Sign In" (for direct account login) or "Sign in with TV Provider" (if you subscribe through a TV provider like YouTube TV). Enter Your Credentials: If using a direct account login, enter the email address and password associated with your Paramount+ subscription. If signing in with a TV provider, you'll be guided through the provider's login process. Complete the Sign-In Process: Click or tap the "Sign In" button to access your account. Subscribe to a package: Browse through the packages offered by Paramount+ and select the package of your liking, and proceed to checkout. Pay for the subscription through a variety of payment methods offered, and get a confirmation of your subscription. Start Streaming: Once you subscribe, you can browse and choose the UEFA Champions League content available on Paramount+.

To enjoy an optimum Paramount+ streaming experience on all devices, have a stable and fast internet connection (3 Mbps speed for 720p HD and 5Mbps speed for 1080p HD). Minimize usage on other devices during the streaming of the games.

Make sure that you disable VPNs, have the "Best Quality" setting enabled on Paramount+ and update the app to its latest version to have a smooth viewing experience.

UEFA Champions League Teams, Schedule and Key Dates

While 36 teams started this journey back in September, only the elite remain. We have moved past the intense League Phase and the February Playoffs. Today marks the beginning of the Round of 16, where Europe’s biggest stars fight for a spot in the final eight.

Paramount+ Commentators and Analysts

Paramount+ have assembled an ensemble cast for their pre-match and analysis. They have experts who break down the rules and give an in-depth insight into the game. Their commentators are the best in the world and bring their unparalleled experience to the viewers.

The Golazo Show on matchdays, a 'whiparound' show that airs goals and important moments from all matches in a broadcast window, is the highlight of the coverage. It brings the best minds in the game like Thierry Heny, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, along with the lively presenter Kate Scott. It is a smash hit and generates more interest before the games.

Here is the list of the hosts and analysts on Paramount+:

Studio analysts

Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alessandro Del Piero, Peter Schmeichel, Alex Scott, Freddie Ljungberg

Studio hosts

Kate Scott, Jules Breach, Nico Cantor, Manish Bhasin, Ayo Akinwolere, Pien Meulensteen

Reporters

Guillem Balagué, Jules Breach, Nico Cantor, Poppy Miller, Christina Unkel

Commentators

Robert Green (lead), Clive Tyldesley (lead), Ray Hudson, Jim Beglin, Matteo Bonetti, Mike Grella, Karen Carney, Andres Cordero, Chris Wyttingham, Pien Meulensteen

Why Watch the Champions League on Paramount+?

Paramount+ streams all the games live and exclusively for the viewers. You can pick your favourite match and enjoy it, and also have the luxury of switching in between. The on-demand option helps the fans watch highlights and relive every epic moment again.

The impressive choice of games, along with entertaining presentation at an affordable rate, makes Paramount+ the only destination to watch all the Champions League games live.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Paramount+ the only way to stream the Champions League in the US?

Yes, Paramount+ is the only available streaming option for the Champions League in the USA.

Does Paramount+ show all the games of the Champions League?

Paramount+ streams each and every game of the Champions League.

Is there a free trial for Paramount+?

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial for first-time users.

Is Spanish commentary available on Paramount+?

No, Spanish commentary is not available on Paramount+

The Bottom Line

Paramount+ offers excellent soccer coverage, along with the Champions League. It is also an all-rounder as it has other sports too. Its library is full of exciting content ranging from original shows to superhit movies.

Starting at an affordable rate, it is the first choice of many sports lovers and the only home of the Champions League in the US.