Ben Shelton French Open 2025: Next match, live TV schedule, scores and latest Roland-Garros results

Ben Shelton had to dig deep under the Paris lights on Sunday, battling from two sets to one down to edge past Lorenzo Sonego in a dramatic opening-round clash at Roland Garros.

The American lefty showed real grit, turning the tide to claim a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier—his second win over the Italian this year, following their quarter-final showdown at the Australian Open.

Shelton's second-round test never materialized after Hugo Gaston withdrew with abdominal pain, handing the 13th seed a free pass into the third round for the second year running on the Parisian dirt.

Bow eyeing a spot in the fourth round of the French Open for the first time, Shelton is set to face either 20th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or rising Italian Matteo Gigante.

A win would see the 21-year-old notch at least a fourth-round appearance at all four majors—a significant step for the two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, who already made a deep run in Melbourne earlier this year.

GOAL has you covered with all the key details surrounding Shelton's French Open campaign, from live broadcast info and match timings to up-to-date scores and results from his games on the Paris clay.

When is Ben Shelton's next match at French Open 2025?

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Match : vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Gigante (third round)

: vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Gigante (third round) Venue: Court TBC ( Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court TBC Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: TBC

Ben Shelton will continue his 2025 French Open run against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Gigante, with their third-round clash penciled in for Friday, May 30, 2025. The exact time and court details are yet to be confirmed.

Where to stream Ben Shelton French Open games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Ben Shelton French Open results, scores so far

First Round (vs Lorenzo Sonego) : 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 (Win)

Second Round (vs Hugo Gaston) : Walkover

