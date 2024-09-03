The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to meet the Colorado Rockies to begin an electrifying MLB game on September 03, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT.
The Atlanta Braves have a 74-63 record overall and a strong 36-28 record at home. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are having a terrible time with a 51-87 record overall and a terrible 19-50 performance on the road.
As of right now, the Braves are second in the NL East and have a slightly better offense than the Rockies. They score 4.30 runs for each game, which is 16th in MLB, while the Rockies score 4.28 runs for each game, which is 17th.
The Braves hit .241, which is good enough for 16th place, and the Rockies hit .245, which is strong enough for 14th place.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSSO, COLR
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will clash with the Colorado Rockies in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 03, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|September 03, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies team news
Atlanta Braves team news
Marcell Ozuna has a great batting average of .306, has hit 37 home runs, and has driven in 98 runs.
Additionally, Reynaldo López is steady as a pitcher, maintaining an impressive 2.00 earned run average and an 8-4 win-loss history.
Atlanta Braves injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ozzie Albies
|INF
|Wrist injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Austin Riley
|INF
|Hand injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Colorado Rockies team news
Brenton Doyle has hit 22 home runs, a .273 batting average, and driven in 66 runs.
Brendan Rodgers has also produced well-rounded offensively with a .276 batting average, and a .319 on-base percentage, with a .423 slugging percentage.
Victor Vodnik has a 4.04 earned run average (ERA) and a 3–3 win-loss record as a pitcher.
Colorado Rockies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kris Bryant
|INF
|Back strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Dakota Hudson
|RHP
|Elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 03, 2024
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Freeland
Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
After looking at the last five games between the Braves and the Rockies, it looks like this one will be close, as both teams have the ability to score runs. The Rockies have won two of their last three games against the Braves, including a tight 9-8 win on the 12th of August 2024, and a close 6-5 win on August 10th, 2024. This shows that they can pitch against the Braves. But Atlanta has captured three of their last five games, including a close game on August 11th, 2024, that ended 11-8. Their two games in August 2023 were also much closer. The Braves may have an advantage because they have a better overall record and have played better at home, but the Rockies have been competing very well lately, so it looks like another high-scoring, close game is likely.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 12, 2024
|Rockies 9-8 Braves
|Aug 11, 2024
|Braves 11-8 Rockies
|Aug 10, 2024
|Rockies 6-5 Braves
|Aug 31, 2023
|Braves 7-3 Rockies
|Aug 30, 2023
|Braves 3-1 Rockies