How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to meet the Colorado Rockies to begin an electrifying MLB game on September 03, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT.

The Atlanta Braves have a 74-63 record overall and a strong 36-28 record at home. The Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are having a terrible time with a 51-87 record overall and a terrible 19-50 performance on the road.

As of right now, the Braves are second in the NL East and have a slightly better offense than the Rockies. They score 4.30 runs for each game, which is 16th in MLB, while the Rockies score 4.28 runs for each game, which is 17th.

The Braves hit .241, which is good enough for 16th place, and the Rockies hit .245, which is strong enough for 14th place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSSO, COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will clash with the Colorado Rockies in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 03, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT, at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date September 03, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Marcell Ozuna has a great batting average of .306, has hit 37 home runs, and has driven in 98 runs.

Additionally, Reynaldo López is steady as a pitcher, maintaining an impressive 2.00 earned run average and an 8-4 win-loss history.

Atlanta Braves injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ozzie Albies INF Wrist injury Out, 10-Day IL Austin Riley INF Hand injury Out, 10-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

Brenton Doyle has hit 22 home runs, a .273 batting average, and driven in 66 runs.

Brendan Rodgers has also produced well-rounded offensively with a .276 batting average, and a .319 on-base percentage, with a .423 slugging percentage.

Victor Vodnik has a 4.04 earned run average (ERA) and a 3–3 win-loss record as a pitcher.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kris Bryant INF Back strain Out, 10-Day IL Dakota Hudson RHP Elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 03, 2024 Chris Sale Kyle Freeland

Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

After looking at the last five games between the Braves and the Rockies, it looks like this one will be close, as both teams have the ability to score runs. The Rockies have won two of their last three games against the Braves, including a tight 9-8 win on the 12th of August 2024, and a close 6-5 win on August 10th, 2024. This shows that they can pitch against the Braves. But Atlanta has captured three of their last five games, including a close game on August 11th, 2024, that ended 11-8. Their two games in August 2023 were also much closer. The Braves may have an advantage because they have a better overall record and have played better at home, but the Rockies have been competing very well lately, so it looks like another high-scoring, close game is likely.

Date Results Aug 12, 2024 Rockies 9-8 Braves Aug 11, 2024 Braves 11-8 Rockies Aug 10, 2024 Rockies 6-5 Braves Aug 31, 2023 Braves 7-3 Rockies Aug 30, 2023 Braves 3-1 Rockies

