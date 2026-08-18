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Tyrell Feaster

Atlanta Falcons 2026 NFL TV schedule and live stream guide

NFL

How to watch Atlanta Falcons TV schedule in the USA

Upcoming Atlanta Falcons TV schedule

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Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons
FOX

Watch live on

FOX
Fox One
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Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons
NFL+

How to watch and live stream Atlanta Falcons games

With NFL broadcast rights divided across several networks for the 2026 season, catching every Atlanta Falcons game requires a combination of streaming platforms.

Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99
Sunday Ticket Hub
YouTube Logo

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

Monthly from$82.99
Ultimate Sports Hub
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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

Monthly from$79.99
Budget AFC Action
Paramount+ logo

Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

Monthly from$8.99
Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts
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Peacock

Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.

Monthly from$10.99
All-in-One FOX Coverage
Fox One

FOX One

FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.

Monthly from$19.99
Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Comprehensive live TV services like Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV offer the best base coverage by including your local FOX, CBS, and NBC affiliates, alongside ESPN.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

Additionally, YouTube TV is the exclusive provider of NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. If you are filling specific gaps without a full live TV package, standalone apps are essential. The FOX One app covers the bulk of the Falcons' Sunday afternoon NFC matchups, Paramount+ streams any games broadcast on CBS, and Peacock is required for NBC's Sunday Night Football or exclusive Saturday games.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 Home and Away Opponents

Home Opponents

Away Opponents

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals*

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs


How to stream Falcons games out-of-market

If you live outside the Atlanta broadcasting area, your local FOX and CBS affiliates will usually air different regional matchups instead of the Falcons' Sunday afternoon games.

For the 2026 season, YouTube retains the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is the only way to watch live, out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. You can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket à la carte through YouTube Primetime Channels without needing a broader cable or streaming package. Alternatively, if you also want a comprehensive live TV package for local channels and sports networks, you can add Sunday Ticket to a base YouTube TV subscription.

Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTVStream here

Watch and live stream Atlanta Falcons on primetime

NFL Sunday Ticket only includes Sunday afternoon games originally broadcast on FOX and CBS. Out-of-market restrictions do not apply to nationally televised games, meaning everyone in the country needs the same platforms to watch the Falcons in primetime:

When?

Where?

Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video

Sunday Night Football

NBC / Peacock

Monday Night Football

ESPN, ABC / ESPN+

Specialty Windows

Netflix (Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas)

Prime Video (Black Friday)

Peacock (Exclusive windows)

NFL Network (International Series)

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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