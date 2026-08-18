Upcoming Atlanta Falcons TV schedule

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How to watch and live stream Atlanta Falcons games

With NFL broadcast rights divided across several networks for the 2026 season, catching every Atlanta Falcons game requires a combination of streaming platforms.

Comprehensive live TV services like Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV offer the best base coverage by including your local FOX, CBS, and NBC affiliates, alongside ESPN.

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Additionally, YouTube TV is the exclusive provider of NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. If you are filling specific gaps without a full live TV package, standalone apps are essential. The FOX One app covers the bulk of the Falcons' Sunday afternoon NFC matchups, Paramount+ streams any games broadcast on CBS, and Peacock is required for NBC's Sunday Night Football or exclusive Saturday games.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 Home and Away Opponents

Home Opponents Away Opponents Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals* Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers Washington Commanders Kansas City Chiefs



How to stream Falcons games out-of-market

If you live outside the Atlanta broadcasting area, your local FOX and CBS affiliates will usually air different regional matchups instead of the Falcons' Sunday afternoon games.

For the 2026 season, YouTube retains the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is the only way to watch live, out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. You can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket à la carte through YouTube Primetime Channels without needing a broader cable or streaming package. Alternatively, if you also want a comprehensive live TV package for local channels and sports networks, you can add Sunday Ticket to a base YouTube TV subscription.

Watch and live stream Atlanta Falcons on primetime

NFL Sunday Ticket only includes Sunday afternoon games originally broadcast on FOX and CBS. Out-of-market restrictions do not apply to nationally televised games, meaning everyone in the country needs the same platforms to watch the Falcons in primetime:

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks