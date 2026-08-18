Upcoming Atlanta Falcons TV schedule
How to watch and live stream Atlanta Falcons games
With NFL broadcast rights divided across several networks for the 2026 season, catching every Atlanta Falcons game requires a combination of streaming platforms.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Comprehensive live TV services like Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV offer the best base coverage by including your local FOX, CBS, and NBC affiliates, alongside ESPN.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
Additionally, YouTube TV is the exclusive provider of NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. If you are filling specific gaps without a full live TV package, standalone apps are essential. The FOX One app covers the bulk of the Falcons' Sunday afternoon NFC matchups, Paramount+ streams any games broadcast on CBS, and Peacock is required for NBC's Sunday Night Football or exclusive Saturday games.
Atlanta Falcons 2026 Home and Away Opponents
Home Opponents
Away Opponents
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals*
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
How to stream Falcons games out-of-market
If you live outside the Atlanta broadcasting area, your local FOX and CBS affiliates will usually air different regional matchups instead of the Falcons' Sunday afternoon games.
For the 2026 season, YouTube retains the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is the only way to watch live, out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. You can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket à la carte through YouTube Primetime Channels without needing a broader cable or streaming package. Alternatively, if you also want a comprehensive live TV package for local channels and sports networks, you can add Sunday Ticket to a base YouTube TV subscription.
Watch and live stream Atlanta Falcons on primetime
NFL Sunday Ticket only includes Sunday afternoon games originally broadcast on FOX and CBS. Out-of-market restrictions do not apply to nationally televised games, meaning everyone in the country needs the same platforms to watch the Falcons in primetime:
When?
Where?
Thursday Night Football
Sunday Night Football
NBC / Peacock
Monday Night Football
ESPN, ABC / ESPN+
Specialty Windows
Netflix (Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas)
Prime Video (Black Friday)
Peacock (Exclusive windows)
NFL Network (International Series)
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks