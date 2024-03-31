Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's League Cup final

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Arsenal Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal Women will look to defend their Conti Cup title as they face Chelsea Women at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

The Gunners are a record six-time winners of the competition, while the Blues have lifted the trophy twice and will be looking to avenge last season's 3-1 final defeat to the north Londoners.

This is arguably the best silverware shot this season for Arsenal, who are six points behind Chelsea and Manchester City, who are separated only by goal difference at the summit of the table with five games left to play.

Chelsea, who have won the last four Women's Super League titles, are looking to finish the campaign with a flourish before Emma Hayes' summer departure to take over the US Women's national team.

The Blues will also be competing in the FA Women's Cup semi-finals, as well as the Champions League semi-finals later in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Molineux Stadium

The FA WSL Cup will be played at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers' home ground, Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton on Sunday, March 31, 2024, with kick-off set at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Arsenal camp. However, midfielder Lia Walti will remain unavailable following a knee injury - suspected as a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury.

The Gunners are also without Viviane Miedema, Lina Hurtig, and Teyah Goldie due to injuries.

Laura Wienroither is making progress in her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but the Austrian international is still ineligible for selection.

Arsenal possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Little, Pelova; Mead, Maanum, Lacasse; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Chelsea FC Women team news

The Blues will be unable to call upon the services of without Maren Mjelde, Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Mia Fishel, and Sam Kerr.

Defender Nathalie Bjorn is doubtful after being ruled out of the team for the midweek victory against Ajax due to injury.

After resting several key players in midweek, Hayes is expected to recall Hannah Hampton, Niamh Charles, Melanie Leupolz, Sjoeke Nusken and Lauren James.

Chelsea possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Nusken, Reiten; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger, Cox Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition March 16, 2024 Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal FA Women's Super League December 10, 2023 Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea FA Women's Super League May 21, 2023 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal FA Women's Super League March 5, 2023 Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal FA Women's Super League February 26, 2023 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal FA Women's Super League

