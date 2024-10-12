How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news

One of Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women can lead the Women's Super League (WSL) standings table on Saturday when the two sides lock horns at the Emirates Stadium in London.

However, the Blues have the edge with an all-win record so far following their 7-0 win at Crystal Palace. The Gunners played out a goalless draw against Everton in their previous league tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women will be availabel to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 am PT / 8:45 am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

The WSL match between Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:45 am PT / 8:45 am ET on Saturday, October 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal head coach Jonal Eidavall will be without Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig, Laura Wienroither and Victoria Pelova due to injury issues.

Captain Leah Williamson is in line for her first WSL start this season after featuring at the back against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar could return to the XI after Manuela Zinsberger was given the nod in the Women's Champions League outing.

The likes of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo are also eyeing recalls to the XI for Saturday's game.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Codina, McCabe; Walti, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Maanum, Caldentey; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, Van Domselaar, Williams Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Reid Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Moller Kuhl, Cooney-Cross, Godfrey, Harbert Forwards: Caldentey, Mead, Kafaji, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius, Lia

Chelsea Women team news

Hannah Hampton is a doubt after pulling out from Chelsea's starting XI ahead of the Champions League group stage clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday. However, the goalkeeper could return for the weekend clash, along with Catarina Macario.

Erin Cuthbert is a touch-and-go after sustaining a knock in the game against Real Madrid; while Sophie Ingle, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr are certain absentees through their respective injuries.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Bjorn, Lawrence; Kaptein, Nusken, James; Rytting Kaneryd, Reiten, Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Cox Defenders: Bright, Lawrence, Bjorn, Perisset, Bronze, Mpome, Buchanan, Bernabe Midfielders: Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-Francois Forwards: Ramirez, Macario, James, Baltimore, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 25, 2024 Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal Club Friendlies Women March 31, 2024 Arsenal 1-0 AET Chelsea FA Women's League Cup March 15, 2024 Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal WSL December 10, 2023 Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea WSL May 21, 2023 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal WSL

