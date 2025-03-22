How to watch today's Arkansas vs St. John's basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arkansas vs St. John's basketball NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The second-seeded St. John's Red Storm (31-4) will square off against the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion, with a Sweet 16 berth hanging in the balance.

Rick Pitino, who has now guided a record six different programs to the NCAA Tournament, is aiming to lead St. John's to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999. Meanwhile, Arkansas, under first-year head coach John Calipari, is looking to punch its ticket to the regional semifinals for the fourth time in five years. However, the Razorbacks could be without their top scorer, Adou Thiero (knee), who remains questionable after sitting out the first round.

With Pitino’s tournament pedigree (55-21 NCAA record, two national titles, seven Final Fours) and Calipari's championship experience, expect a high-stakes battle as these two storied programs fight for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas vs St. John's basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas vs St. John's basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Razorbacks and the Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 2:40 pm ET/11:40 am PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:40 pm ET/11:40 pm PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Arkansas vs St. John's on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Razorbacks and the Red Storm on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Arkansas received a boost from freshman Boogie Fland, who returned from thumb surgery to play his first game since Jan. 18. The former top-20 recruit chipped in six points, three assists, and three steals in the opening round. Fland, who averages 14.6 points per game, adds much-needed depth alongside fifth-year senior Johnell Davis, a seasoned postseason performer who transferred from Florida Atlantic.

St. John's Red Storm news & key performers

St. John's success has been built on elite defense, holding opponents to just 65.5 points per game—good for 22nd nationally. That defensive prowess was on full display in their dominant second half against Omaha. The Red Storm also boast one of the nation’s most impressive scoring margins at +13.3 (8th overall).

RJ Luis Jr., the Big East Player of the Year, has been on a tear, pouring in 22 points and eight rebounds while hitting 5-of-8 from deep in the first-round win. That followed a 29-point, 10-rebound showing in the Big East title game, proving the 6-foot-7 junior guard thrives in big moments.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage