The Los Angeles Angels are ready to take on the New York Mets to begin a high-voltage three-game series on August 02, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angels' home ground.
As a whole, the Los Angeles Angels are 47–62, and at home, they are 24-34. Their record drops to 25-54 when they give up a home run.
Meanwhile, the New York Mets have a 57-51 record overall and are 27-22 on the road. The Mets' hitters have an on-base percentage of .322, which is sixth best in the National League.
On Friday, these two sides are scheduled to face each other for their inaugural time this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online
Local TV channel: BSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Mets in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch time
|9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
|Venue
|Angel Stadium
|Location
|Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets team news
Los Angeles Angels team news
For the Angels, Taylor Ward has hit nineteen doubles and sixteen home runs.
O'Hoppe has hit two home runs and gone 12 for 39 in the last 10 games.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Mike Trout
|OF
|Meniscus issue
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Anthony Rendon
|INF
|Low back inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
New York Mets team news
Francisco Lindor has hit .254 for the Mets and has hit twenty-seven doubles and twenty-two home runs.
Mark Vientos has done 10 out of 36 in the last 10 games, hitting three doubles and four home runs.
New York Mets injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
Brandon Nimmo
|LF
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|Sean Reid-Foley
|RHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Tyler Anderson
|Paul Blackburn
Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets head-to-head record
The Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets' upcoming game looks to be competitive based on their last five head-to-head encounters. The last time these two teams performed, they split the series. In August 2023, each team won two games in the most recent series. The Angels beat the Mets 5-3 and 3-1, and the Mets beat the Angels 3-2. The Mets won the series in June 2022 by a score of 4-1, but the Angels went on to win 11-6. From what we know about the past, the game might turn either way, since both teams have won close games and big ones.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 27, 2023
|Mets 3-2 Angels
|Aug 27, 2023
|Angels 5-3 Mets
|Aug 26, 023
|Angels 3-1 Mets
|Jun 13, 2022
|Mets 4-1 Angels
|Jun 12, 2022
|Angels 11-6 Mets