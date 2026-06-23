Watch for FREE: England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the England vs. Ghana World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group L clash is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (4:00 PM Eastern Time / 1:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Boston Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. This Matchday 2 fixture features a high-stakes battle between the top two teams in the group. England enters the stadium with sky-high confidence following an explosive 4-2 victory over Croatia, while Ghana looks to build momentum after a dramatic 95th-minute 1-0 win against Panama.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

FOX Channel Guide

The exact channel number for FOX depends on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

Telemundo Channel Guide

For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, or simply utilizing an OTA digital antenna, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.:

New York Metro Area: Telemundo Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area: Telemundo Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area: Telemundo Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: Telemundo Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area: Telemundo Channel 47 (KTMD)



