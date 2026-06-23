Watch for FREE: Portugal vs Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Portugal vs. Uzbekistan World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group K clash is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (1:00 PM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas. The matchup will see Roberto Martínez's star-studded Portuguese squad looking to bounce back and assert their dominance against a spirited Uzbekistan side aiming for an upset on the world stage under Fabio Cannavaro.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FS1 (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FS1—a premium cable network—a standard over-the-air antenna will not be able to pick it up.

However, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is a major local broadcast network. This means you can watch the Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station (or stream via FS1 on a free trial).

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

If you are looking to tune into the main FOX broadcast network for matches airing on regular television rather than FS1, you can also pick up the English-language feed 100% free using a standard over-the-air (OTA) digital antenna.

Just like Telemundo, the exact channel number for FOX depends on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

FOX Channel Guide

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

Telemundo Channel Guide

For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.:

New York Metro Area: Telemundo Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area: Telemundo Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area: Telemundo Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: Telemundo Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area: Telemundo Channel 47 (KTMD)



