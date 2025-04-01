WrestleMania 41 tracker: Day 1 And Day 2's Confirmed Matchups So Far

GOAL takes a look at the confirmed matches as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41.

Las Vegas is set to stage WWE's grandest spectacle, WrestleMania 41, the company's marquee event often likened to the "Super Bowl of sports entertainment."

The two-night extravaganza is already generating buzz, with several blockbuster matches confirmed. Cody Rhodes will put his WWE Undisputed Championship on the line against John Cena, who is set to bow out in his farewell year. Meanwhile, 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is set to clash with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans can anticipate a star-studded lineup featuring WWE's top names, with surprises, legendary cameos, and celebrity appearances always a possibility.

GOAL has everything you need to know about WrestleMania 41 fight card.

