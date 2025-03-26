How To Watch AEW Dynamite 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch All Elite Wrestling Dynamite 2025, as well as date, start time and event card.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) continues to captivate wrestling fans with its thrilling weekly show, Dynamite, which showcases top-tier talent and electrifying clashes.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega steps back into the ring for the first time since his Revolution victory over Konosuke Takeshita as he faces Blake Christian in singles action. With a triple-threat title defense against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet set for AEW Dynasty on April 6, Omega looks to build momentum heading into his next major challenge.

FTR will sit down with Tony Schiavone, as tensions rise following recent interactions with The Undisputed Kingdom. Dax Harwood's refusal to shake hands after back-to-back matches on Collision, along with his abrupt exit during last week's Dynamite after coming to Adam Copeland's aid, leaves questions about the duo's direction.

Kyle Fletcher makes his in-ring return against Brody King, fresh off his Collision promise to clarify his future with the Don Callis family. Meanwhile, Mark Briscoe takes on Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs battles Mark Davis in hard-hitting contests.

In women’s action, Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa team up against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, setting the stage for Storm's AEW Women's Championship defense against Bayne at Dynasty.

Whether you're a die-hard AEW supporter or a newcomer to the wrestling scene, this guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch AEW Dynamite, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is the next AEW Dynamite show?

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Location: Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul, Minnesota

AEW Dynamite's next event is on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The event will take place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

AEW Dynamite 2025 Card In St. Paul, MN. (3/26/2025)

Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

Rated FTR sit down with Tony Schiavone

MJF responds to the Hurt Syndicate

How To Watch AEW Dynamite 2025

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Livestream: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs every Wednesday night on TBS. The best way to stream the action live is via Sling.

Sling's Blue and Orange plans offer TBS and TNT Sports - the two channels you need for AEW access.

The Blue plan is priced at $45 per month, while the Orange package comes in at $40. For those wanting full access, a bundled Orange + Blue subscription is available for $60 monthly. New customers can often take advantage of promotions offering up to 50% off their first month, so be sure to check for deals when signing up. Additionally, subscribers can customize their experience with premium channels and add-on packages, which typically range from free to $25 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.