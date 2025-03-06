Amazon Prime Video Steps Into the Ring with AEW in New Streaming Pay-per-view Deal

The new pay-per-view streaming partnership kicks off this weekend with AEW Revolution, which costs $49.99.

AEW is set to roll out its sixth edition of Revolution, and once again, the Tony Khan-led promotion has assembled an action-packed lineup for one of its signature pay-per-views.

In what is expected to headline the event, Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Cope in a battle that could have Christian Cage lurking in the background, ready to seize his moment. Meanwhile, in the women's division, Toni Storm puts her AEW Women's Championship on the line against former protégé Mariah May, a showdown that will determine who holds the company’s most prestigious women's prize.

Championship gold will be up for grabs throughout the night, as TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, and AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin all put their titles on the line.

Beyond the championship clashes, AEW Revolution 2025 is also packed with high-stakes grudge matches. MJF takes on 'Hangman' Adam Page, while Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher look to settle their score inside a steel cage. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland faces Ricochet in a bout with AEW World Title implications, and 'Big Boom!' A.J. makes his return on the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show.

With explosive rivalries, championship stakes, and the fallout of AEW's new Amazon Prime Video deal, Revolution 2025 has all the makings of a must-watch spectacle. Here's how to catch all the action live.

AEW PPVs Now Available On Amazon Prime

TV Channel/ Livestream: PPV via Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com and YouTube

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its PPV distribution, giving fans a new way to tune in with the launch of AEW pay-per-view option on Amazon Prime Video.

Starting with this Sunday's AEW Revolution, all AEW PPV events will be available for purchase at $49.99 through Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.. This marks a significant expansion for AEW as it broadens its streaming reach beyond its longtime partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Unlike Thursday Night Football and other Prime-exclusive sports content, AEW's PPVs won't be included with a Prime subscription—each event must be purchased separately at least for now. However, this deal gives fans another easy-access platform to watch AEW's biggest events.

AEW has streamed its pay-per-views through a hodgepodge of services including TrillerTV, YouTube, and now Prime Video in addition to traditional cable and satellite providers in the United States and Canada, and some international markets. The aforementioned apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, in addition to their own websites.

AEW and Prime Video Enter Partnership for PPV Distribution

All Elite Wrestling has officially added Amazon Prime Video as a digital streaming option for its pay-per-view events in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Previously, AEW fans could purchase PPVs through the B/R app, with Amazon as a payment option. According to The Takedown on SI, AEW took note of the high volume of fans using Amazon’s payment system, recognizing the convenience and simplicity it offered. This played a key role in the decision to bring AEW's biggest events directly to Prime Video moving forward.

Other Amazon Prime Video offerings

Amazon Prime Video has built an extensive lineup of streaming options, boasting over 100 add-on channels to customize your viewing experience.

Subscribers can bundle popular services such as Paramount+, Starz, BBC, PBS, and more recently, Max and Apple TV+, alongside Prime Video's existing catalog. A major draw for viewers is the seven-day free trial offered on these add-ons—an incentive not always available when purchasing them separately.

Beyond the big-name streaming platforms, Prime Video also offers a variety of niche add-ons, catering to specific tastes. Some, like Freevee, are completely free, while others—such as Shudder (for horror enthusiasts), MGM+, Magnolia Selects, and BET+—provide specialized content for those looking to expand their streaming library.

Like many of its streaming rivals, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as a go-to destination for live sports, securing exclusive rights and add-on sports packages. NFL fans, in particular, can catch Thursday Night Football throughout the regular season, making it a prime choice for those without traditional cable.

On top of TNF's exclusive coverage, Prime Video has also secured streaming rights to select NFL Wild Card matchups, ensuring fans of teams like the 49ers, Chiefs, and Cowboys won’t miss the action. Whether it's regular season showdowns or high-stakes postseason battles, Prime Video continues to strengthen its grip on live sports streaming.

