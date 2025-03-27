How To Watch AEW Collision 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch All Elite Wrestling Collision 2025, as well as date, start time and event card.

The year 2025 has already been a thrilling ride for professional wrestling enthusiasts. Never before have fans had such an abundance of wrestling-related content at their fingertips. With WWE now streaming on Netflix and AEW finding a home on another major platform, the accessibility of top-tier wrestling has reached new heights.

Since its official launch in early 2019, All Elite Wrestling has rapidly cemented itself as the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

AEW's slogan, "where the best wrestle," isn’t just a catchy tagline—it's a reality. The promotion boasts a roster stacked with elite talent, headlined by Jon Moxley and his Death Riders, who currently reign supreme as AEW World Champion and AEW Trios Champions. Meanwhile, 'Timeless' Toni Storm continues her dominance as a four-time AEW Women's Champion, while the likes of Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Daniel Garcia all hold championship gold. The tag team division is just as fierce, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin—representing the Hurt Syndicate—establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Beyond the titleholders, AEW's locker room is overflowing with world-class competitors. From Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to Mariah May and Kris Statlander, from Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page to Thunder Rosa and Willow Nightingale, the depth of talent is staggering. That's before even factoring in AEW's strong ties with NJPW, Stardom, CMLL, and Ring of Honor, which further expand the company's global reach and crossover appeal.

Viewers can now catch Dynamite and Collision every week, marking a significant shift in how AEW delivers its programming. With the industry embracing streaming services like never before, fans are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to following their favorite shows.

Whether you're a die-hard AEW supporter or a newcomer to the wrestling scene, this guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch AEW Collision, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

How To Watch AEW Collision 2025

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Livestream: Max, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

All Elite Wrestling Collision airs every Saturday night on TNT. The best way to stream the action live is via Sling.

Sling's Blue and Orange plans offer TBS and TNT Sports - the two channels you need for AEW access.

The Blue plan is priced at $45 per month, while the Orange package comes in at $40. For those wanting full access, a bundled Orange + Blue subscription is available for $60 monthly. New customers can often take advantage of promotions offering up to 50% off their first month, so be sure to check for deals when signing up. Additionally, subscribers can customize their experience with premium channels and add-on packages, which typically range from free to $25 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

When and where is the next AEW Collision show?

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm CT

7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm CT Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (Milwaukee, WI)

AEW Collision's next event is on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The event will take place at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI.

AEW Collision 2025 Card In Milwaukee, WI. (3/29/2025)

Several high-profile matchups were confirmed for this Saturday's edition of AEW Collision. One of the marquee bouts will see Queen Aminata stepping into the ring against the returning former AEW Women’s Champion, Jamie Hayter.

Additionally, Mercedes Moné is set to compete, while Jay White squares off with Kevin Knight in a must-see showdown. Fans can also look forward to a hard-hitting clash between Dax Harwood and Wheeler YUTA, as well as a compelling tag team contest featuring Top Flight taking on Bryan Keith & Big Bill.

Check out the full AEW Collision lineup below: