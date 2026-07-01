‘World-class already’ - Declan Rice’s special quality highlighted by former Arsenal midfielder as Premier League title winner becomes a Ballon d’Or contender

Rice has already been likened to a few greats from the recent past, with his ability to inspire others considered to place him in a talent pool alongside some of the greatest midfielders that England have ever produced.

Ex-Three Lions international Peter Reid has told GOAL of Rice: “I think he's a massive influence on the park. Top player, top player. Bryan Robson was a top player, so if I'm mentioning them two in the same breath, it just shows you how I regard Declan Rice. Terrific footballer. I've seen a lot of talk of comparing him to Bryan Robson. I think he's up there.

“I mean, Stevie G was an outstanding footballer, brilliant. He's up there in the top echelon of midfield players. Both sides of the game - getting the ball, handling the football, reading the situations, defensively, attacking-wise. You don't get any better.”

Former Arsenal star Henri Lansbury has told GOAL, with Rice being compared to another iconic title-winning skipper from the Premier League era: “Big statement best in the world, but he's definitely up there. He's come into that role and really gripped it for himself and he looks phenomenal in that team.

“I really want them to give him the captain's armband and make him the focal point of that team and build around him because he's a bit like a Roy Keane of Man United isn't he? He could really grip that up and put the armband on and take that team to the next level.”