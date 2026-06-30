‘Blew up’ - Declan Rice delivers injury update ahead of England’s last-32 encounter with DR Congo at 2026 World Cup

Rice has moved to allay fears regarding his physical condition, revealing that his absence against Panama was a precautionary measure rather than a serious setback. The 27-year-old was left out of the 2-0 win over Panama following a heavy blow to his calf during the draw with Ghana, which had caused significant swelling in the days following the match.

Speaking in Kansas City, Rice explained the situation: "I'm good. Genuinely, I'm good. I know there's been one [niggle] over my hamstring, which has been an issue, but that's not a problem because I'm still here training, I'm playing. I'm fine."

He added: "I got a dead calf in the last minute of the Ghana game. The guy whacked me and it literally blew up for like three days, so that was just unlucky. It wasn't actually a calf problem. I’m managing myself really well. I feel good, fit and strong."