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Steven Gerrard used to explain why Arsenal talisman Declan Rice is not a Ballon d’Or contender ‘just yet’
Rice has helped to bring major silverware back to Arsenal
Many have suggested that Rice could stake a claim for Golden Ball recognition in 2026, given his importance to the collective cause at Emirates Stadium. He played a leading role for Mikel Arteta’s side as the Premier League title returned to north London following a 22-year absence.
Having been snapped up by the Gunners for a then British record transfer fee of £105 million ($141m) in 2023, the West Ham academy graduate has been almost ever-present for a team that has taken giant strides forward with him in their engine room.
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England ready to open another quest for World Cup glory
Rice has proved to be one of the final pieces in an intricate trophy-winning jigsaw. England will, having gone 60 years without tangible success to celebrate, by hoping that he becomes a lucky charm for them on North American soil this summer.
Collecting a global crown with the Three Lions would push a man widely considered to be a future captain of his country further up the list of Ballon d’Or candidates - making amends for Champions League final heartache at club level.
Fowler is, however, not convinced that Rice is ready to be bestowed with the title of ‘best player on the planet’. When compared to ex-England captain and Liverpool icon Gerrard - who finished third in the 2005 Ballon d’Or poll - the Arsenal No.41 still has rungs to climb in order to reach the very top of the ladder.
Why Rice has not yet reached the level of Liverpool great Gerrard
Former Three Lions striker Fowler - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said when asked if Rice can become a perennial challenger for Golden Ball recognition: “I like Declan Rice.
“I think when we talk about Declan Rice and how good he is, you compare him, obviously, to the likes of Stevie G. If I'm being honest, I don't think he's Steven's level. That's not me being all Liverpool. I think Declan Rice, since he's gone to Arsenal, he has become a more complete player. But I don't think he's the level that Steven Gerrard is just yet. Look, Steven Gerrard never won the Ballon d'Or.
“It is what it is in terms of his performances. He's been great for Arsenal and he's obviously gone up a notch. But I think he needs to go up another notch, if I'm being genuine in terms of his performances. It does sound like I'm having a little bit of a go, but I'm not. I think Declan Rice is a fantastic player, but I don't think he's on the realms of the Ballon d'Or list just yet.”
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Will a memorable Ballon d'Or win form part of Rice's future?
In the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote, Rice finished well down the list in 27th place. He did, however, fail to win major silverware with Arsenal before seeing his performance ranked by observers from across the globe.
He now has a domestic title to his name and came agonisingly close to completing a notable double - helping Arsenal to make history in the process. His focus is about to shift towards international matters.
The humble Kingston upon Thames native will be the first to admit that he does not sit alongside Gerrard in the talent stakes at this stage of his career, but the intention is to reach that level and he has never been the kind of character to back down from a challenge - meaning that a Golden Ball triumph may well form part of his future.