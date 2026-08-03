Bring on Vinicius Jr! Arsenal new winger Christos Tzolis issues defiant message to Mikel Arteta as Gunners eye record-breaking deal for Real Madrid superstar

Arsenal’s summer business has already seen the arrival of Tzolis in a £34 million deal, and the 24-year-old is determined to prove he can be a mainstay on the left wing. Despite the intense speculation surrounding a potential British record move for Vinicius Jr, Tzolis is focusing solely on his own development under Arteta.

"Obviously I'm confident as a player, so I don't think about the future and what the club will do in this position," Tzolis told reporters when questioned about the potential arrival of further competition. "I'm thinking how to improve and settle as fast as possible in the club because I have the opportunity to train directly with the team from the beginning of the season, to play the friendly games and then to go to official games.

"It's a chance to play directly from the beginning and then it's up to me to show the qualities and what I can bring in the team. I'm pretty confident that I will show it in the next games."