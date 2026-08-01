Dream debut! £34m new boy Christos Tzolis scores as Arsenal sweep past Girona in pre-season opener

Arsenal supporters have been desperate to see how their new £34 million investment would adapt to Arteta’s tactical demands, and Tzolis provided an immediate answer. Arriving from Club Brugge just last month, the Greek international displayed the kind of tenacity and technical quality that suggests he could be a bargain in a market where superstars like Vinicius Junior command astronomical fees.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in Arsenal’s second goal of the afternoon, demonstrating the high-pressing style that Arteta demands from his wide players. After regaining possession high up the pitch, Tzolis cut inside onto his favoured right foot and unleashed a powerful low drive. The effort took a deflection before finding the back of the net, rewarding the winger for his constant desire to create problems for the Girona backline.