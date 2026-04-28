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Alex Labidou

‘We urge them to come forward’ - Vancouver Whitecaps push for local investment amid reports of Las Vegas relocation interest

Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps
Thomas Muller

The Vancouver Whitecaps have urged local ownership groups to invest in the club to keep the team in the city amid fears of relocation. Their statement comes just hours after The Athletic reported that a select committee of MLS owners met earlier this month to discuss the club’s future, with Las Vegas emerging as the leading option if it relocates.

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    'Well-documented structural challenges'

    The Whitecaps issued the following statement after The Athletic's report:

    "We are aware of today's reporting. The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver. Over the past 16 months, we have had serious conversations with more than 100 parties, and to date, no viable offer has emerged that would keep the club here.

    It remains the strong preference of this ownership group to find a solution in Vancouver. If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward."

    Vancouver’s struggles at BC Place, as they’ve acknowledged, are well-known. The venue is large and multi-purpose, with artificial turf not designed specifically for soccer, which can impact both atmosphere and certain player considerations. The club has explored alternatives, including a proposed waterfront stadium near Gastown, but those plans stalled due to political, financial, and community challenges, leaving no clear path to a soccer-specific home. Ownership even explored a sale amid those hurdles, but talks faded due to limited local interest - and a surprise run to the MLS Cup final shifting the short-term outlook.

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    Meeting over Whitecaps future

    According to The Athletic, MLS has already spoken with a group in Las Vegas that is interested in bringing the Whitecaps to the city. The league has not had a relocation since the San Jose Earthquakes became the Houston Dynamo in 2006. The Earthquakes would eventually return as a new club (with the same history intact) in 2008.

    The outlet reported one group of Las Vegas investors recently unveiled a $10 billion development on the Strip - Starr Vegas - which includes plans for a 50,000-seat soccer stadium, but sources said that group has not engaged with MLS.

    Las Vegas remains one of several markets with interested ownership groups, alongside Indianapolis, Phoenix, and Sacramento. Phoenix, in particular, is viewed - along with Vegas - as a leading relocation option, per sources.

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    'We want to be in Vancouver'

    After a disappointing 3-1 loss to Inter Miami in the 2025 MLS Cup Final, club manager Jesper Sorensen and leading star Thomas Muller stressed that the Whitecaps need to stay in the city.

    "We want to be in Vancouver. We want to play for Vancouver. Vancouver is a great city for soccer, and, you know, we are proud of playing for Vancouver," Sorensen said.

    "I know that we have excited a lot of people in Vancouver," Muller said after the loss. "We have created something around us that people want to see and watch. And I also think that the behavior of our players throughout the season, both on and off the pitch, has been masterful.

    "It's so nice to hear that we created in a city like Vancouver, the hockey city, we created the buzz." 

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  • What comes next?

    While the club's future is uncertain, Vancouver are currently off to a strong start - sitting second in the Western Conference on 24 points. They play their next game against the struggling LA Galaxy on May 2.

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